Brachytherapy Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2028

Market Size – USD 404.28 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Advancements in electronic brachytherapy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global brachytherapy market size is expected to reach 611.22 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing global prevalence of cancer, growing preference for internal radiation therapy for cancer treatment, rising application of brachytherapy as a radical or palliative treatment, and technological advancements in brachytherapy afterloading techniques are key factors expected to boost the global market revenue share over the forecast period. In addition, increasing application of brachytherapy for efficient cancer treatment and management and rising preference for minimally invasive treatment approaches are some other key factors expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market.

Brachytherapy is a type of internal radiation therapy that uses encapsulated radionuclides to deliver concentrated radiation dose to tumour cells. Brachytherapy is widely used in the treatment of various cancers owing to its excellent ability to administer large radiation doses without causing any damage or radiation exposure to surrounding tissues and structures. Brachytherapy is often used alone or in conjunction with surgical management or external beam radiotherapy for management of different malignancies. It can be administered via intraluminal, intracavitary, and multi-catheter interstitial route of administration. It is widely used for treatment of prostate cancer, cervical cancer, and endometrial cancer, among others. In the recent past, extensive research activities have been carried out to expand application scope of brachytherapy for the treatment of non-malignant disorders and the trend is expected to continue further.

Electronic brachytherapy has emerged as a potential tool for the efficient management of various types of cancer without adverse effects that are associated with conventional brachytherapy. Electronic brachytherapy reduces radiation leakage at off sites, loss of sources, and accumulation of radioactive waste and is being increasingly preferred to treat cancers of skin, breast, endometrium, and spinal metastasis. This is another factor expected to fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. However, long-term adverse effects associated with brachytherapy, lack of awareness among individuals in developing countries, and limited accessibility to technologically advanced medical devices are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

High Dose-Rate (HDR) brachytherapy segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing use of high dose rate brachytherapy for prostate and breast cancer, less damage to surrounding tissues, and effective treatment of locally advanced high-risk cancers. HDR-BT is also performed as an outpatient procedure, is cost-effective, and convenient.

Brachytherapy applicators segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributable to increasing use of applicators in treatment of gynaecological and prostate cancer, to guide administration of dosage to target tissues, and availability of wide range of applicators.

Prostate cancer segment is expected to dominate other application segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period attributable to rising prevalence of prostate cancer across the globe, increasing preference for minimally invasive treatment approaches for prostate cancer, and growing evidence of enhanced safety outcomes with use of brachytherapy or non-metastatic prostate cancer.

Hospital segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028, attributable to development of robust healthcare facilities, availability of skilled technicians and practitioners, and favourable reimbursement policies.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period attributable to increasing use of brachytherapy for cancer treatment, rising incidence of cancer in the U.S. and Canada, availability of brachytherapy as an outpatient procedure, and presence of key companies in the region.

Major companies in the market report include Varian Medical Systems, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Elekta AB, Boston Scientific Corporation, CR Bard Inc., GE Healthcare, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Argon Medical Devices Inc., and Panacea Medical Technologies.

Brachytherapy Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Brachytherapy After Loader

Brachytherapy Applicators

Intraluminal Applicators

Interstitial Applicators

Intraoperative and Surface Applicators

Brachytherapy Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Endometrial Cancer

Vaginal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Other Cancers

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Oncology Treatment Centers

Others

Global Brachytherapy Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

