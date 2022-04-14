Digital Textile Printing Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 3.74 Billion Globally By 2027: IMARC Group

The global digital textile printing market reached a value of US$ 2.24 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.74 Billion by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital textile printing represents an inkjet-based technology that enables manufacturers to print colorants and designs on various fabrics, such as cotton, polyester, silk, etc. It usually involves design creation, pretreatment, printing, drying, and post-treatment procedures to ensure the permanency of patterns. Digital textile printing requires minimal operational space and is a cost-effective, durable, flexible, and eco-friendly solution. Consequently, it is extensively utilized in numerous industrial segments for producing high-resolution fine patterns. Presently, digital textile printing is commercially available in varying types, such as multi-pass direct-to-textile and single-pass textile printers.

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.74 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.65% during 2022-2027.

Digital Textile Printing Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for printing textiles and fabric materials across several industry verticals is inflating the adoption of this technology on account of its minimal operational costs and easy installation, which is primarily driving the digital textile printing market. Additionally, the introduction of advanced printing solutions that rely on ultraviolet (UV) and eco solvents for publishing operations is further catalyzing the market growth.

Besides this, the increasing utilization of digital textile printing in clothing, automotive, e-commerce, soft-signage, media, and advertisements applications for producing promotional wears, banners, flags, labels, aesthetically appealing product packaging, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the rising investments in R&D activities aimed at developing three-dimensional (3D) variants are anticipated to fuel the digital textile printing market over the forecasted period.

Global Digital Textile Printing Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Aeoon Technologies gmbh, AM Printex Solutions, ColorJet Group, Dover Corporation, Electronics For Imaging Inc., Fisher Textiles Inc., Hollanders Printing Solutions B.V., HP Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., Ricoh Company Ltd., Roland Corporation and Seiko Epson Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, printing method, substrate type, ink type and application.

Breakup by Printing Method:

• Roll-to-Roll Printing

• Direct-to-Garment Printing

Breakup by Substrate Type:

• Cotton

• Silk

• Polyester

• Others

Breakup by Ink Type:

• Reactive

• Acid

• Direct Disperse

• Sublimation

• Pigments

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Garment and Apparels

• Home Furnishing Textiles

• Technical Textiles

• Display and Signage

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

