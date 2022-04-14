Mammography Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

Mammography Market Trends – Increasing funds for breast cancer research by various public and private sectors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mammography market is expected to reach USD 3.4 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth are rising incidence of breast cancer and risks for breast cancer globally, rising awareness about importance of screening and early diagnosis of breast cancer, and rapid advancements in breast imaging systems.

Mammography is a medical imaging technique that uses a low-dose x-ray device to identify and detect breast abnormalities. The primary aim of mammograms is to detect early diagnosis of breast cancer. Breast cancer is one of the commonly diagnosed cancer and leading causes of death across the globe. In 202O, around 2.3 Million individuals were diagnosed with breast cancer. Factors such as increasing adoption of contract based diagnostic solutions, increasing demand for advanced mammography systems in various medical centers, government efforts to promote breast cancer awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities, and rising disposable income are driving global market growth. In addition, ongoing research on developing enhanced and cost-effective mammogram systems is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

However, factors such as high initial cost of advanced mammography systems, dearth of skilled professionals to operate advanced breast cancer detection systems, and lack of awareness about breast cancer, screening, and diagnosis are factors that could hamper global market growth to a certain extent between 2021 and 2028.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2617

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Growth

Some key highlights of the report:

Based on product, the digital systems segment is expected to account for highest revenue share over the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of breast cancer across the globe, rapid advancements in breast imaging technology, rising demand for advanced mammography systems across hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers and diagnostic centers.

Based on technology, the breast tomosynthesis segment revenue is expected to expand at fastest rate during the forecast period. Increasing patient pool, increasing demand for advanced breast imaging tools for precise diagnosis, and high quality visualization of breast tissues are key factors boosting segment revenue growth.

The diagnostic segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to factors such as rising prevalence of breast cancer across the globe, efforts by governments of various countries across the globe to promote importance of early diagnosis and treatment, and availability of advanced imaging systems.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to factors such as presence of well-established diagnostic facilities, increasing breast cancer patient pool, and high awareness about early breast cancer detection. In addition, rapid advancements in the mammography systems, presence of key market players, increasing investments in research and development activities, and increasing number of product approvals are key other factors supporting market growth in North America.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028. Factors such as rising number of breast cancer cases, increasing adoption of breast cancer detecting systems on a rental or contract basis, increasing healthcare spending, rising disposable income, and government efforts to create awareness about breast cancer and risks through various campaigns and educational programs are key factors boosting market growth in Asia Pacific.

Hologic Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Metaltronica S.p.A., I.M.S. Srl, Analogic Corporation, Canon Medical System Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Planmed Oy (Planmeca Oy), Carestream Health (Onex Corporation), Konica Minolta Inc., Metaltronica S.p.A., and Koninklijke Philips N.V are key players operating and profiled in the global mammography market report.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mammography-market

Mammography Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Film Screen Systems

Digital Systems

Analog Systems

Biopsy Systems

3D Systems

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Breast Tomosynthesis

Analog Mammography

Digital Mammography

Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Screening

Diagnostic

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic and Cancer Specialty Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Mammography Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Download Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2617

Global Mammography Market: Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary Sources

1.4.2. Secondary Sources

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Price trend Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2617

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Mammography market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Mammography market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Mammography market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Browse More Reports:

Antinuclear Antibody Test Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/antinuclear-antibody-test-market-size-to-reach-usd-3-44-billion-in-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/breast-lesion-localization-methods-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-367-3-million-in-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Lateral Flow Assays Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/lateral-flow-assays-market-size-to-value-at-usd-11-66-billion-in-2028-noted-reports-and-data/

Gene Panel Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/gene-panel-market-size-to-reach-usd-7-24-billion-in-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Cell Viability Assays Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/cell-viability-assays-market-size-to-reach-usd-6-35-billion-in-2028-says-reports-and-data-/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.