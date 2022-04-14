Global Telepresence Equipment Market Expected to Rise at 4.10% CAGR during 2022-2027

The global telepresence equipment market reached a value of US$ 2.28 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.95 Billion by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telepresence, also known as virtual presence, represents the digital video teleconferencing technology that enables communication and collaboration among users from a distant or remote location. It provides high-definition (HD) streaming, real-time presentation experiences, high-quality audio and video output, etc., when compared to conventional video conferencing. Some of the commonly used telepresence equipment include cameras, microphones, speakers, etc. These devices assist individuals in developing a computer-generated environment, optimizing productivity, mitigating traveling budgets, etc. Presently, telepresence equipment are commercially available in various types, such as room-based, multi-codec, immersive, etc.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

The global telepresence equipment market reached a value of US$ 2.28 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.95 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.

Telepresence Equipment Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for virtual meetings, on account of the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic across countries, is primarily driving the telepresence equipment market. In addition to this, the increasing product adoption across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for connecting, communicating, collaborating, and transmitting information is further stimulating the market growth.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telepresence-equipment-market/requestsample

Besides this, the growing utilization of telepresence equipment that aid physicians and medical practitioners in offering virtual assistance, consultation, remote visitations for health checkups, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, numerous technological advancements, including the introduction of robotic telepresence equipment to make experimental learning easier, monitor the workforce from remote locations, and mitigate communication barriers at affordable prices is also positively influencing the global market.

Apart from this, the rising penetration of various electronic devices and the inflating integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies are projected to fuel the telepresence equipment market in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Telepresence Equipment Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Haivision, HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Plantronics Inc., Sony Corporation, Vidyo Inc. (Enghouse Systems Limited) and ZTE Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, form factor, enterprise size and industry vertical.

Breakup by type:

• Multi-Codec Telepresence

• Personal Telepresence

• Immersive Telepresence

• Room-based Telepresence

Breakup by Form Factor:

• End-Points

o Display

o Camera

o Microphone

• Infrastructure

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Large Enterprise

• Medium Enterprise

• Small Enterprise

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Healthcare

• Education

• Pharmaceuticals

• Government

• Commercial

• Scientific

• Construction and Engineering

• Entertainment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3ulT7yn

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.\

Browse Related Reports:

1. Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market: https://bit.ly/38wx8wm

2. Residential Boiler Market: https://bit.ly/3v0mq8K

3. Aerosol Valves Market: https://bit.ly/3jfB6vw

4. One-Way Valve Market: https://bit.ly/3jgHrGZ

5. Enterprise Wearables Market: https://bit.ly/3LLovfB

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800