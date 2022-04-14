Submit Release
Two Partnership Agreements Signed to Improve Transport Services for Moroccan Health Staff

Two Partnership Agreements Signed to Improve Transport Services for Moroccan Health Staff

MOROCCO, April 14 - The Hassan II Foundation for the promotion of social works for the benefit of public health sector staff and the National Railways Office (ONCF) signed, on Wednesday in Rabat, two new partnership agreements to improve rail and road transport services for members of the Foundation and their families.

This agreement was signed in the presence of the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Ait Taleb, by the acting president of the Foundation, Brahim Oubaha, the Director General of ONCF, Mohamed Rabie Khlie and the Director General of Supratours, an ONCF subsidiary, Mohammed Charif.

Under this agreement, members of the Foundation, their spouses and children aged 4 to 21 years, benefit from preferential tariffs compared to the general public with a reduction of 40% on the tickets.

Thus, the members of the Foundation, numbering nearly 70,000, will benefit from a discount of up to 40% on the various routes including Al Atlas, Rapid Shuttle Trains (TNR), High Speed Train (TGV) and Supratours buses.

The Foundation pays between 40% and 25% of the ticket discount, while the ONCF is responsible for the remaining 15%; an agreement hailed by the Moroccan health minister since it recognizes health staff's efforts and sacrifices.

MAP 13 avril 2022

