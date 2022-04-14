Pet Meal Kit Delivery Market Registering 15.2% CAGR Growth By 2030 - The Brainy Insights

The global pet meal kit delivery market is forecasted to witness growth due to urbanization and changing attitudes toward pets.

Rising pet humanization is expected to fuel the pet meal kit delivery market.” — Avinash D

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brainy Insights launched a study titled: Pet meal kit delivery Market Size by Product Type (Ready-to-eat Food, Reprocessed Food, Other), Animal (Dogs, Cats, Birds, Fishes, Others), Application (Residential, Commercial), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

The global pet meal kit delivery market is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to USD 9.06 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period 2021-2030. Global pet meal kit delivery market is witnessing a considerable growth because pets are now considered members of the family. Consumers' willingness to spend more on pet food is shaped by the growing attachment between pet owners and their pets.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12608

Consumers are becoming more concerned of their pets' health and are purchasing pet food with high nutritional value for their pets' benefit. Pet owners nowadays are looking for pet consumables that are locally made, natural, or have unique health benefits, in addition to basic food products.

The reprocessed food segment dominated the pet meal kit delivery market with a market value of around 1.28 billion in 2020.

The product type segment is divided into ready-to-eat food, reprocessed food, other. The reprocessed food segment dominated the pet meal kit delivery market with a market value of around 1.28 billion in 2020.

The dogs segment dominated the market with the market value of around USD 1.06 Billion in 2020.

The animal segment includes dogs, cats, birds, fishes and others. The dogs segment dominated the market with the market value of around 1.06 billion in 2020. Dogs are widely adopted as pets around the world, which is one of the main reasons for their dominance in the market. More dogs and cats are being adopted all around the world as a result of animal humanization. The demand for natural and higher-quality dog food is being driven by significant expenditures associated with dog maintenance and well-being. Another important factor contributing to the segment's growth is the introduction of dog treats, pet nutrition, and nutrition-rich food. Cat ownership is predicted to grow at a rapid rate in the next years, because cats are low-maintenance and human-friendly creatures.

Access Full Summary @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/pet-meal-kit-delivery-market-12608

The commercial segment dominated the pet meal kit delivery market with a market value of around 1.25 billion in 2020.

The application segment is divided into residential and commercial. The commercial segment dominated the pet meal kit delivery market with a market value of around 1.25 billion in 2020.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is dominating the market with the market value of USD 1 Billion in 2020. The United States topped the North American pet meal kit delivery market. The market demand will be fueled by an increase in the number of pet owners, increased awareness of veterinarian health, and changing demographic trends across the country. Furthermore, the industry will expand due to a rising move toward premium foods, followed by natural and organic foods.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include Spot and Tango, Nom Nom, Pet Plate, The Farmer's Dog, Chewy, Ollie, We Feed Raw, Chi Dog and PetPlate.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12608

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us: