Global Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market Size by Type (Buccal Tablets and Lozenges, Sublingual Films and Oral Sprays), Design (Reservoir and Matrix), Application (Smoking Cessation, Pain Management, Angina Pectoris and Others), Product (Bio-Adhesive Drug Delivery Systems and Non-attached Drug Delivery Systems), End-users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2028.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market was valued at USD 2.87 billion in 2021 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period 2022-2028 : Greyviews

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the buccal drug delivery systems market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the buccal drug delivery systems market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/global-buccal-drug-delivery-systems-market/36/request-sample

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product category, application, technology, end-users and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

Global Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market Size by Type (Buccal Tablets and Lozenges, Sublingual Films and Oral Sprays), Design (Reservoir and Matrix), Application (Smoking Cessation, Pain Management, Angina Pectoris and Others), Product (Bio-Adhesive Drug Delivery Systems and Non-attached Drug Delivery Systems), End-users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2028.

Buccal drug delivery systems are advance medical devices which helps in the buccal delivery of drugs. These delivery systems provide ease of operation and quick administration without any hassle. The geriatric population struggles in the administration of drugs due to numerous age related or diseases related disabilities. The drugs are sent through the buccal mucosa via the buccal drug delivery system. Buccal drug delivery is considered to be convenient to be use among the hospital patients. The biofluid interaction of the buccal drug delivery is minimized with the help of such delivery systems. These systems even help in providing high concentration especially at target area.

The easy administration provided through buccal drug delivery system is one of the most vital driving factors for the market. The first pace effect of buccal drug deliveries is low and thus it even gets the rapidly absorbed into the plasma. Further, the number of studies on macromolecules such as enhancers and peptides are also responsible for the use of buccal drug delivery systems. The smaller molecules are used increasingly nowadays, due to the rising demand for effective drug formulations. Also, the demand for non-ionized drugs is also increasing which requires the use of such systems, for achieving target effectiveness.

The rate of diagnosis is increasing in response to the rising number of diseases. The pharmaceutical industry is moving towards technology-oriented devices which can help the healthcare professionals as well as patients. The pharmaceutical industry players are also investing hugely on the drug administration technologies. The implementation of latest technology in the pharmaceutical industry is providing lucrative growth opportunities to the buccal drug delivery systems market. However, the high capital cost invested in the buccal drug delivery system manufacturing is a major restrain in the market. There are many medium and small-scale manufacturers who are not able to cope with the high capital cost. Further, stringent regulations imposed in the product approval poses a great challenge to the buccal drug delivery system market.

The significant players operating in the global buccal drug delivery systems market are Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Inc., Ethypharm, Applied Pharma Research, Catalent, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., ARx LLC, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc., Generex Biotechnology, Medlab, Sanofi, Indivior PLC, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., AstraZeneca, NAPP Pharmaceutical Ltd. and others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide buccal drug delivery systems market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Pfizer Inc. and Novartis AG are one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global buccal drug delivery systems market.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/36

Segmentation Analysis

The buccal tablets and lozenges segment led the buccal drug delivery systems market with a market share of around 43.19% in 2021.

The type segment includes buccal tablets and lozenges, sublingual films and oral sprays. Among these, buccal tablets and lozenges are the dominant type used in the buccal drug delivery systems market. Consumers are increasingly accepting the buccal tablets as well as lozenges in the formulations. The wide availability of such formulation types is providing tremendous growth to the buccal drug delivery systems market.

The reservoir segment led the buccal drug delivery systems market with a market share of around 66.34% in 2021.

The design segment includes buccal reservoir and matrix. Reservoir is the dominant design segment used in the buccal drug delivery systems market. Reservoir buccal drug delivery system are fabricated in a unique design which consists of different cavities for both drug and adhesives.

The angina pectoris segment is expected to growth lucratively during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

The application segment includes smoking cessation, pain management, angina pectoris and others. Out of these, angina pectoris application is expected to be the fastest growing application segment in the buccal drug delivery systems market. The increasing adoption of an immediate treatment due to rising prevalence of a cardiac arrests has led to greater adoption of the sublingual injections and tablets. The companies are investing in development of buccal drug delivery system in angina pectoris.

The bio-adhesive drug delivery systems segment led the buccal drug delivery systems market with a market share of around 67.11% in 2021.

The product segment includes bio-adhesive drug delivery systems and non-attached drug delivery systems. The bio-adhesive drug delivery systems are further segmented into chlorohexidine, hypromellose, hydrocortisone succinate and miconazole. Among these, bio-adhesive drug delivery systems are the dominant product segment used in the buccal drug delivery systems market. Bio-adhesives drug delivery system are considered to be the safest for the purpose of administration.

The hospitals segment led the buccal drug delivery systems market with a market share of around 45.98% in 2021.

The end-user segment includes hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare and others. Among these, hospitals are the dominant end-user segment used in the buccal drug delivery systems market. Hospitals are required to keep abundance supply of the hospital care supplies which includes the drug delivery systems.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the buccal drug delivery systems include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region dominated the buccal drug delivery systems market and held the 47.15% share of the market revenue in 2021. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to various factors, such as presence of many global and regional manufacturers, availability of advance technology and high rate of diagnosis. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register higher growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The increasing demand for pharmaceutical product coupled with rise in number of diseases is the significant factor behind the growing market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, food and beverages, etc. The demand for buccal drug delivery systems has decreased during the period owing to the regulations on social distancing and increasing focus on safety and hygiene. In most of the regions, the pharmaceutical manufacturing was temporarily closed owing to the virus phobia. Also, the delayed supply and lack of raw materials have led to reduction in manufacturing and sales.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/36/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Browse Related Reports:

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Size by Type [Ultrasound (By Technology and By Portability), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (By Field Strength and By Architecture), X-Ray Imaging (By Product, By Modality and By Portability), Computed Tomography (By Technology and By Field Strength), Mammography and Nuclear Imaging (By Product)], Application [Ultrasound Systems (Cardiology, Urology, Vascular, Radiology, Gynaecology and Musculoskeletal), Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems (Vascular MRI, Breast MRI, Brain and Neurological MRI, Cardiac MRI, Pelvic and Abdominal MRI, Spine and Musculoskeletal MRI and Others), X-Ray Imaging Systems (General Radiography, Fluoroscopy, Dental, Cardiology and Others), Computed Tomography Systems (Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology, Vascular, Musculoskeletal and Others), Mammography Systems and Nuclear Imaging Systems (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology and Others)] End-users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-diagnostic-imaging-market/39

Global Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market Size by Type (Buccal Tablets and Lozenges, Sublingual Films and Oral Sprays), Design (Reservoir and Matrix), Application (Smoking Cessation, Pain Management, Angina Pectoris and Others), Product (Bio-Adhesive Drug Delivery Systems and Non-attached Drug Delivery Systems), End-users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-buccal-drug-delivery-systems-market/36

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size by Type (Small Cell Lung Cancer, Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, and Lung Carcinoid Cancer), Therapy [Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy (Tarceva, Gilotrif, Iressa, Avastin, and Others), Radiotherapy (Internal Radiotherapy, External Beam Radiotherapy and Systematic Radiotherapy), and Chemotherapy (Navelbine, Alimta, Gemzar, Paraplatin, Taxotere and Others)], Molecule Type (Biologics and Small Molecules), End-users (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Specialty Clinics and Others) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-lung-cancer-therapeutics-market/38

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Size by Product Type (Reagents and Kits, Instruments and Others), Blood Product Type (Platelets, Red Blood Cells, Albumin, Plasma, Immunoglobulin Preparation and Others), Application (Blood Grouping and Disease Screening), End-users (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-blood-transfusion-diagnostics-market/34

Global Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Size by Type (Stem Cell and Non-stem Cell), Workflow (Separation, Expansion, Apheresis, Fill-finish, Cryopreservation, and Others), Scale (Pre-commercial and Commercial), End-users (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Research Laboratories and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-automated-and-closed-cell-therapy-processing-systems-market/33

Global Medical Tubing Market Size by Material (Plastics, Rubbers, and Specialty Polymers), Structure (Single-lumen, Co-extruded, Multi-lumen, Tapered or Bump tubing, and Braided tubing), Application (Bulk disposable tubing, Catheters & cannulas, Drug delivery system, and Special applications), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.