CCM’s Local View Power Urban Stories on the Big Screen

MACAU, April 14 - The Macao Cultural Centre, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, presents Local View Power’s 14th edition, running from 5 to 8 May (Thursday to Sunday) at the Small Auditorium. The homemade cinematic platform is back with a mashup of works directed by both new and established filmmakers, premiering a scope of fresh narratives to be screened in six sessions.

From short features to documentaries and animation films, this year’s Local View Power (LVP) is presenting 11 productions, telling personal and fictional stories inspired by family, exploring social and human dramas, unveiling urban experiences and a communal sense of belonging.

Having commissioned over 140 films throughout the last 13 years, LVP has boosted cinematic art, challenging local directors to materialize their projects on screen, some of which have been awarded internationally.

LVP’s 2021-2022 edition will be hosted at CCM’s Small Auditorium with each screening followed by a talkback session where the selected filmmakers will be sharing their views and creative processes with the audience. Tickets will be selling at CCM’s box office and Macao Ticketing Network outlets at MOP 60, available at various discounts from 15 Apr 2022 (Friday).

The Cultural Affairs Bureau has been strictly following the Health Bureau’s anti-epidemic guidelines, implementing appropriate measures for cultural activities. In cooperation with the prevention efforts of the SAR Government, all participants must wear face masks, undergo temperature checks, scan the Venue QR Code for visit record, present a valid ‘Macao Health Code’ of the day, maintain social distance, and cooperate with the relevant crowd control measures. For further information and ticketing, please visit www.ccm.gov.mo or call the credit card ticketing hotline on (853) 2840 0555.