MSAR Government response to U.S. report on human rights mentioning Macao

MACAU, April 14 - Regarding media enquiries about content relating to Macao carried in the “2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices”, lately issued by the Department of State of the United States, the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government states the following:

The MSAR Government of the People’s Republic of China expresses its strong opposition regarding such references to Macao in the self-styled report, a format that year-after-year repeats baseless and biased commentary.

Since Macao’s return to the motherland 22 years ago, the Central Government and the MSAR Government have resolutely adhered to, and precisely implemented, the “One country, two systems” principle, as well as the pursuit of “Macao people governing Macao”, and enjoyment of a high degree of autonomy. Such principles have led to remarkable and widely-recognised successes in terms of rapid economic growth, and consistent optimisation of people’s well-being.

The rights and freedoms enjoyed by Macao residents are fully protected by the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China, and the Basic Law of Macao. The people of Macao have enjoyed over time a growing sense of gain, of happiness, and of security. Such facts, and Macao’s progress in relation to human rights protection, cannot be refuted via any interference by a foreign power.

The U.S., having serious internal problems in relation to human rights, has no authority to make the groundless and baseless accusations contained in the report. The MSAR Government urges the U.S. to abandon such a “double-standards” mentality on human right issues, and stop interfering in Macao’s internal affairs and China’s domestic affairs.