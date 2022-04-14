Submit Release
News Search

There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,151 in the last 365 days.

MSAR Government response to U.S. report on human rights mentioning Macao

MACAU, April 14 - Regarding media enquiries about content relating to Macao carried in the “2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices”, lately issued by the Department of State of the United States, the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government states the following:

The MSAR Government of the People’s Republic of China expresses its strong opposition regarding such references to Macao in the self-styled report, a format that year-after-year repeats baseless and biased commentary.

Since Macao’s return to the motherland 22 years ago, the Central Government and the MSAR Government have resolutely adhered to, and precisely implemented, the “One country, two systems” principle, as well as the pursuit of “Macao people governing Macao”, and enjoyment of a high degree of autonomy.  Such principles have led to remarkable and widely-recognised successes in terms of rapid economic growth, and consistent optimisation of people’s well-being.

The rights and freedoms enjoyed by Macao residents are fully protected by the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China, and the Basic Law of Macao. The people of Macao have enjoyed over time a growing sense of gain, of happiness, and of security. Such facts, and Macao’s progress in relation to human rights protection, cannot be refuted via any interference by a foreign power.

The U.S., having serious internal problems in relation to human rights, has no authority to make the groundless and baseless accusations contained in the report. The MSAR Government urges the U.S. to abandon such a “double-standards” mentality on human right issues, and stop interfering in Macao’s internal affairs and China’s domestic affairs.

You just read:

MSAR Government response to U.S. report on human rights mentioning Macao

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.