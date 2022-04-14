Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market to Register 4.6% CAGR Growth by 2030: The Brainy Insights

The rising approval of biosimilars for pediatric Crohn’s disease will boost inflammatory bowel disease treatment market growth globally.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease), Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin, IL inhibitors, JAK inhibitors, Others), Distribution Channel, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

The global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market is expected to grow from USD 18.47 billion in 2020 to USD 28.96 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2021-2030. Biosimilars are one of the main factors influencing the market's overall growth. Biosimilars are expected to be less expensive than biotechnological products, making them more accessible in developing countries.

The crohn's disease segment dominated the market with a market value of around 11.45 billion in 2020.

The type segment is divided into ulcerative colitis, crohn's disease. The crohn's disease segment dominated the market with a market value of around 11.45 billion in 2020. Throughout the forecast period, the segment is expected to dominate the market. Factors propelling the market for inflammatory bowel disease treatment include a high prevalence rate, rising biologic prescription rates, and the high cost of Crohn's disease treatment.

The TNF inhibitors segment dominated the market with a market value of USD 8.87 billion in 2020.

The drug class segment includes corticosteroids, aminosalicylates, JAK inhibitors, TNF inhibitors, anti-integrin, IL inhibitors, others. The TNF inhibitors segment dominated the market with a market value of USD 8.87 Billion in 2020. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to dominate the market. The high rate of prescription of TNF inhibitors like Remicade and Humira, as well as the efficacy of medications for IBD, are expected to boost demand during the forecast period.

The hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market with a market value of USD 8.13 billion in 2020.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail pharmacy hospital pharmacy and online pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market with a market value of USD 8.13 Billion in 2020. The increasing prevalence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease has resulted in an increase in hospital admissions. The development of the hospital pharmacy segment in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market is further aided by the established infrastructure of hospitals and the ease with which treatment is available.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Over the forecast period, the market for inflammatory bowel disease treatment in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate. In the next years, the market is likely to be driven by rising prevalence of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in the region, increased prescription of biosimilars, and rising novel drug approval. According to a study published in NCBI, men had a higher prevalence of Crohn's disease than women. Inflammatory bowel disease is most common in East Asia, which includes Japan, Korea, China, and other countries. Furthermore, market growth is expected to be aided by economic growth in nations such as India and China.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc, Alkem Laboratories Limited, Allergan plc, B&W Tek, Biogen Inc., Celgene Corporation, Celltrion Healthcare, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Janssen Biotech Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., PG Instruments Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, UCB Inc and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International among others.

