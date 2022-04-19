Ferguson Joins Raiven Marketplace as Key HVAC and Plumbing Supplier
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferguson Facilities Supplies and Raiven announced today Ferguson’s portfolio of services and products to keep hundreds of contractors, facility managers and building owners running at full speed will now be available on the Raiven Marketplace.
For more than 65 years, Ferguson has provided the nation with a selection of leading supplies and products for a variety of industries. With more than 1,400 locations and countless expert associates, Ferguson is proud to provide world-class products and services to industry professionals coast to coast. Raiven is a leading cloud-based procurement platform that helps contractors, facility managers, and property owners more efficiently source and purchase products while saving them money through their purchasing program that delivers significant discounts from industry-leading suppliers.
The collaboration forms an important synergy since Raiven’s Marketplace is where many facility managers, HVAC and plumbing contractors start their buying journey. “Ferguson is excited about the opportunity to support facility managers as well as HVAC and plumbing contractors as they immediately start their procurement journey through Raiven’s e-commerce platform. Working together, we offer contractors access to millions of in-stock HVAC, plumbing, and industrial products. We are also happy to answer any questions about their projects during the purchasing process,” states Eric Tucker, Director of National Accounts, Ferguson.
Ferguson distributes a wide variety of products, including:
• Commercial and residential plumbing supplies.
• Pipe, valves, and fittings (PVF).
• Heating and cooling equipment (HVAC).
• Kitchen, bath, lighting, and appliances.
• Tools and safety equipment.
• Maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products.
Now more than ever, facilities managers need access to expertise and a variety of product choices due to continued supply chain pressure and unpredictable inventory levels. Raiven, in partnership with Avendra, the leading hospitality procurement services provider in North America, connects suppliers such as Ferguson with contractors and facility managers who use the Raiven platform to make quicker and smarter purchasing decisions.
“When we communicate early on in a project and understand our customer needs earlier in a project, we are better able to engage suppliers sooner or suggest alternative solutions,” says Tucker. “We explore every angle to make sure our customers’ projects run on time, every time.” Brett Knox, CEO of Raiven, explains, “Ferguson offers one of the most robust supply chains in the industry along with an incredible breadth of products and expertise that our clients need. We are very excited to have them join our Marketplace.” Having access to Ferguson whose stability, inventory position and supplier partnerships are the best in the business, provides Raiven’s customers a new level of resiliency.
About Ferguson
Ferguson is the largest wholesale distributor of residential and commercial plumbing supplies and pipe, valves, and fittings in the U.S. The company is also a major distributor of HVAC equipment, fire protection systems, waterworks and industrial products and services. Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $22.8 billion and approximately 31,000 associates in 1,600 locations. Ferguson and its subsidiaries serve customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Ferguson is part of Ferguson plc, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:FERG) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE:FERG) and is in the FTSE 100 index of listed companies.
About Raiven
Raiven is a leading purchasing platform that enables contractors and facility managers to digitally transform their procurement process and enjoy significant discounts on common purchases. Learn more about us at Raiven.com.
Jeff Golden
