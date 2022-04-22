EverLighten incorporates sustainable practices for manufacturing custom plush toys
This move comes from their ongoing efforts to produce more sustainable products.CHICAGO, IL, US, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverLighten - the worldwide leader in custom plush toys manufacturing, has taken to the media to announce its increasing involvement in sustainable manufacturing practices. It means sourcing the best organic and eco-friendly materials from vendors at all levels, seeking out innovative manufacturing to create better custom plushies.
Thea Chu, VP of production, said," we don't take any shortcuts for producing our custom plush toys." "Every plushie we create takes a lot of love and results from innovative manufacturing processes." "When you look into the custom stuffed animals market, you will find that most of the plushies are made with low-quality polyester." "It is a synthetic petrochemical product most commonly used in the textile industry because it is cheaper and easier to use than natural fibers, but they come with many environmental issues," they added. "Making toys with these materials consumes massive amounts of energy and adds large amounts of contamination to the environment." With the growing concern about the Earth, this move from the company is welcomed by everyone.
"Most manufacturers use synthetic materials that are often combined with highly-toxic chemical agents, including heavy metals, harmful to our skin and health." "Our plush toys use 100% certified materials which are completely safe to everyone using high-quality materials, colors, and fillings," they added. "We use either water-soluble or sustainable dyes to make the custom plushies come to life." "With our latest machines and tools, we use cutting methods which don't leave any burn marks on the fabric, giving a completely natural look." "Each of our custom toys goes under stringent quality inspections and safety tests to ensure only quality toys reach you without any toxic traces," they added. "Every time you get custom plush toys from us, you can be assured that they are 100% hypoallergenic and safe even for the most sensitive person," they concluded.
EverLighten has been in plush toys manufacturing for over 18-years, and they have helped design custom toys for big and small organizations, sports teams, non-profits, colleges, universities, influencers, and individuals in over 23 countries.
(Source: EverLighten Public Relations)
