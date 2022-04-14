HCM City leaders work with leading Asian corporations, calls for investment to rebuild economy post COVID-19

VIETNAM, April 14 -

Chairman of the city People's Committee, Phan Văn Mãi (fourth from right) meets with leaders of some leading Asian corporations in HCM CIty on April 13. — VNS Photo

HCM CITY — HCM City leaders and officials have held a meeting with some leading Asian corporations to discuss investment programmes that seek to promote the city’s economic and social reconstruction after COVID-19.

The attendees included ORIX Corporation of Japan, one of the world's largest renewable energy companies with 3GW solar cell and module factories worldwide, interests in finance, insurance, infrastructure, and real estate, and business in 31 countries and territories.

Another, CK Asset Holdings Limited, is one of the largest corporations in Hong Kong with real estate and infrastructure investments in many countries.

The two are partners of Vạn Thịnh Phát, a private company with more than 30 years of consistent operations in the real estate sector and a number of noteworthy projects.

Speaking at the meeting attended by heads of various government departments, Chairman of the city People's Committee, Phan Văn Mãi, expressed happiness that the pandemic has basically been controlled, the socio-economic recovery process has begun and large investors are returning to the city.

He said the city’s development goals focus on economic, technical, social, and digital infrastructure like roads, railways, waterways, logistics, housing, and education and healthcare facilities besides digital governance and economy.

These are the areas the city seeks long-term co-operation in for its own development and that of the whole country and businesses, he said.

Justin Chiu, executive director of CK Asset Holding Ltd, said: “CK Asset Holdings Limited has been investing in many countries. In each country, our investment decisions start with two essential conditions: government support and a trustworthy local partner with comprehensive insight and ability to connect to the world market. ﻿

“In HCM City, we are attracted to the strategy to develop the city into a world-leading destination for real estate, finance and advanced technologies.

“This is undoubtedly the right strategy showing the vision of the leaders of the city and the country.”

Li Hao, deputy head of the east Asia business headquarters and president of Orix Asia Capital Ltd., said: “We look forward to hearing the Government's views on developing financial infrastructure and institutions that have a strong connection to international markets - the key to attracting investment and developing valuable assets.

“This is also why we believe in the vision of Vạn Thịnh Phát Group, as their investment network is exceptional.

“Vạn Thịnh Phát's reputation and experience in the international financial market is the primary reason that has brought us here.

“Prior to today's meeting, the two sides spent a lot of time researching and evaluating each other's capabilities and discussing investment projects that bring value and mutual benefit to the parties in line with the economic development strategy of HCM City.

“With Vạn Thịnh Phát's solid and reputable projects and business bases in HCM City, we are confident that ORIX's investment strategy in Việt Nam will soon be implemented and reap results in the near future.”

Trương Huệ Vân, CEO of Vạn Thịnh Phát Group JSC, said, “Vạn Thịnh Phát Group is a corporation deeply associated with the development of HCM City for more than 30 years.

“We always aspire to connect resources and open investment capital channels so that the country can develop new opportunities to reach its full potential by overcoming development bottlenecks.”

Mãi appreciated and supported the investment plans of Vạn Thịnh Phát and its partners. ﻿

The city also promised investors it would promptly resolve all the problems they might face and offer them favourable conditions. — VNS