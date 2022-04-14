Smart Water Management Market Growth Is Aided By The Increasing Population

Smart Water Management Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for clean water due to the increasing global population is likely to drive the growth of the smart water management market. As the population grows, there will be greater demand for water for domestic, industrial, agricultural, and municipal purposes. Global smart water management market analysis shows that the importance of clean water for health, food and nutrition security has been highlighted during COVID-19. Smart water management systems can help to accelerate response plans by identifying vulnerable food value chains, including market locations, and critical areas, and designing tailored and prioritized interventions to improve access to clean water in urban, peri-urban, and rural areas. For instance, according to IntechOpen, a UK-based publisher of open books and journals report, the world's population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050.

The global smart water management market size is expected to grow from $10.94 billion in 2021 to $12.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The global smart water management market is then expected to grow to $22.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.8%.

TBRC’s smart water management market report shows that strategic collaborations among companies are shaping the market. Companies in the smart water management market are undergoing partnerships to develop advanced solutions for their customer. For instance, in September 2020, Syrinix, a UK-based utility company and TaKaDu, an Israel-based water management company announced a partnership to merge their two top technologies to deliver a broader smart water solution for water utilities. Working together, the companies aimed to save money and improve utility network operations.

Additionally, in May 2021, Grundfos, a Denmark-based provider of pumps and water solutions, and Baseform, a Portugal-based technology leader in online software for water utilities, have announced a strategic partnership to provide powerful digital services to all water utilities around the world. The Grundfos worldwide value offering has been expanded to service the water digital market with Grundfos Utility Analytics, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), machine-learning utility management solution provided by Baseform.

Major players covered in the global smart water management industry are Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, IBM Corporation, Itron, Schneider Electric SE, SUEZ Group, Sensus, Trimble Water, Elentec, HydroPoint Data Systems, TaKaDu, AquamatiX, Nalco Water India Ltd, and Xenius.

TBRC’s global smart water management market segmentation is divided by offering into water meters, solutions, services, by product type into advanced water meters, meter read technology, cellular network, by end-user into residential, commercial, industrial.

Smart Water Management Global Market Report 2022 – By Offering (Water Meters, Solutions, Services), By Product Type (Advanced Water Meters, Meter Read Technology, Cellular Network), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 provides a smart water management market overview, forecast smart water management market size and growth for the whole market, smart water management market segments, geographies, smart water management market trends, smart water management market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

