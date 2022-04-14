Clear Aligners Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 22.5% Through 2022 to 2030: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global clear aligners market is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2020 to USD 19.02 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Clear aligners, like traditional braces, are designed to move teeth a bit at a time. The aligners are duplicates of the teeth made of plastic. Wearing them places gentle pressure on the teeth, shifting them slightly. Clear aligners are one of many "appliances" orthodontists use to shift teeth and align jaws to create a healthy, beautiful smile. They are one of many technological developments that have made orthodontic treatment less conspicuous. Clear aligners involve an orthodontist or dentist, or the person themself using home-based systems, taking a mold of the patient's teeth, which is then utilised to build a digital tooth scan. The computerised model recommends phases between the current and desired tooth positions, and aligners are made for each stage. For one or two weeks, each aligner is worn 22 hours per day. These gradually shift the teeth into the position that the orthodontist or dentist and the patient have agreed upon. 13.5 months is the average length of treatment. Despite patent infringement litigation, no company has obtained an injunction against another manufacturer.

The global market is expected to grow faster as more technologically advanced items are adopted. The market's major players are investing in research and development to create advanced new products. Invisalign was launched in October 2019 by Align Technology, Inc. to provide doctors with new tools and technology to better serve the rapidly growing market for clear aligner treatment as a result of increased consumer demand. However, even though roughly 60% of the world's population suffers from tooth misalignment, a huge section of the public, particularly in developing countries, is unaware of the consequences. This is owing to the general public's lack of knowledge of the importance of general oral care. This factor may restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global clear aligners market include 3M, Align Technology, Inc., SCHEU DENTAL GmbH, Ormco Corporation, DynaFlex, TP Orthodontics, Inc., Henry Schein Orthodontics, Envista Holding Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona and Argen Corporation among others. To enhance their market position in the global clear aligners market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

Align Technology, Inc. has taken several actions, including holding orthodontic conferences throughout the world, launching Invisalign Connect Pop-Up stores to educate clients about the benefits of clear aligners, and collaborating with dental practises via the Invisalign Connect system.

The teenage segment dominated the global clear aligners market with the market revenue of USD 1.78 Billion in 2020.

The age segment is divided into teenage and adult. The teenage segment dominated the global clear aligners market with the market revenue of USD 1.78 Billion in 2020.

The dental & orthodontic clinics segment dominated the market with a market revenue of USD 1.375 Billion in 2020.

By end-user, the market is segmented into dental & orthodontic clinics, hospitals. The dental & orthodontic clinics segment dominated the market with a market revenue of USD 1.375 Billion in 2020.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Clear Aligners Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America is dominating the market with the market value of USD 1.3 Billion in 2020. Because of the presence of significant companies, early acceptance of technologically advanced products, and high awareness among the public, North America is expected to account for a large share of the global clear aligners market. Because of the presence of significant companies, early acceptance of technologically advanced products, and high awareness among the public, North America is expected to account for a large share of the global clear aligners market.

About the report:

The global clear aligners market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

