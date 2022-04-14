Strategies For Global Veterinary Services Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Veterinary Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Veterinary Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the veterinary services market size is expected to grow from $116.49 billion in 2021 to $129.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The global veterinary service market size is expected to grow to $185.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Global meat production is expected to rise in the forecast period, supporting the veterinary services industry growth.

Want to learn more on the veterinary services market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3624&type=smp

The veterinary services market consists of sales of veterinary services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide veterinary services to pets, farm animals, and animals kept in zoos and wildlife parks. This industry includes animal hospitals and veterinary clinics that provide consultation services, treatment, curative medicines to animals.

Global Veterinary Services Market Trends

Telemedicine is gaining traction as this technology enables pet owners to get access to quality care from remote locations. Telemedicine is a subset of Telehealth that includes remote clinical and non-clinical elements of the healthcare system. It refers to the direct communication between veterinarians and clients via communication systems such as phone, mails, and video conference technologies. This technology also helps in improving existing veterinarian-client-patient relationships. Busy lifestyles and consumers' preference for personalized services are driving the demand for telemedicine services.

Global Veterinary Services Market Segments

The global veterinary service market is segmented:

By Type: Animal Hospitals and Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services

By Type of Animal: Livestock, Companion Animals

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Type of Service: Onsite, Offsite

Subsegments Covered: Routine Examinations, Non-Surgical Procedures, Surgical Procedures, Pet Animals Laboratory Testing Services, Livestock Laboratory Testing Services

By Geography: The global veterinary market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global veterinary services market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-services-global-market-report

Veterinary Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides veterinary services global market overview, global veterinary services market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global veterinary services market, veterinary services market share, veterinary services market segments and geographies, veterinary services market players, veterinary services global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The veterinary services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Veterinary Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IDEXX Laboratories, Pets at Home Group PLC, National Veterinary Associates, Greencross Limited, Qiagen N.V., CVS Group Plc, The Animal Medical Center, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, and Neogen Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-laboratory-testing-services-global-market-report

Veterinary Healthcare Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-healthcare-global-market-report

Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-diagnostic-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/