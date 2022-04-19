The new way of working: liberate from the limiting paradigms of employment to embrace the freedom of freelancing
In his new book, Fabio Faccin provides a first-hand experience of how he converted from regular employment to a more flexible work arrangement.
Having the opportunity to live wherever I want and organize my work at my own pace has drastically changed my lifestyle and raised the quality of the results I can achieve, for my and my clients.”MALTA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has made it much easier and more common to work remotely. This new way of seeing work has allowed people to discover the freedom to work flexibly, from home or from anywhere in the world.
— Fabio Faccin
This has driven millions of people over the past 2 years to quit their jobs and start freelancing online. In this way they can now provide the same services but no longer to just one employer under strict schedule and with the obligation to go to the office, but rather to various customers distributed all over the world, being able to have more freedom and earn even more.
A paradigm shift that's here to stay. But there are those who embraced this change many years before the pandemic. As in the case of Fabio Faccin, who has been working as a freelancer since 2016 and wanted to share his experience in a very practical book, dedicated to those who would like to follow their own path.
Freelancing is the "new work." In the book "I Dreamed of Freedom" Fabio did not just dream of freedom from the regimented rudiments of work while being employed, he attained different levels of independence and work-life balancing after fully migrating into freelancing.
The book commences by addressing the challenges faced by a typical employee with interest and passion for freelancing. The Writer explains the puzzle concerning the competing interest and how such an employee must make a decision. On the one hand, there is a stable source of income, a reasonable level of certainty, and assurance that comes with having steady employment. On the other hand, lies a wide range of possibilities and uncertain variables affiliated with freelancing. A lot of ad hoc freelancers are currently facing this situation.
The book explains how the Writer navigates through the challenges and emerges from the seeming uncertainties. In several chapters of the book, the Writer highlights the various difficulties one may face deciding to migrate into full-time freelancing. The book also extensively details very reasonable steps and realistic approaches to tackling these challenges and overcoming them.
The book provides a practical guide on the A-Z of freelancing. The author makes commentaries to guide its reader on typing the first alphabet of your first proposal to receive your first freelancing fee. The book discusses how to manage your Client's expectations, the proper approach when negotiating for fees, incorporating the Client's feedback, and handling "demanding" Clients.
The book also details the inherent advantages that come with freelancing. Freedom comes with the exclusive right to determine what, who, when, or how much you want to work. Rather than be constrained by the limiting paradigms of employment, Fabio carefully accentuates the merits of working full-time freelancing.
Unlike a typical abstract book on freelancing, the book uses the Writer's personal experience, Fabio Faccin, in answering burning questions that may be in the mind of persons who have considered freelancing but are just too fazed by the fear of the unknown.
Fabio Faccin is a 29 years old author who has been working as a freelancer for over four years. Fabio is the founder of PerformancePPC, a team of professionals who support businesses in online promotion through Pay Per Click campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Google, and LinkedIn.
I Dreamed of Freedom: Becoming a Freelancer and taking control of your life in 5 months, is available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback, for £4.90 ($4.90) and £13.90 ($14.90), respectively.
