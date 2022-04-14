10 Advantages and Disadvantages of Asphalt Tiles in Roofing
— William Smith
They are impregnated with asphalt material and reinforced with special fiberglass, while externally they are covered with mineral grains/tiles. These tiles serve to protect the materials and for aesthetics. But what are the advantages and disadvantages of asphalt tiles?
It is a fact that no building material has only advantages. After all, if such material existed, all the rest would have no reason to exist. The same goes for asphalt tiles. It all depends on where a house is located and the weather conditions. Gikas roofing presents the main advantages and disadvantages of asphalt tiles, to be able to make the right choice for any house roofing.
It is important to know the advantages and disadvantages of asphalt tiles. This way, homeowners will be able to form a complete view of whether they fit on the roof of their own home. Of course, it is advisable to consult an experienced roof technician before making the final decision on something so important. Every house has special needs and it would be a pity not to take care of the roof as much as it deserves.
6 Advantages of asphalt tiles
1. Very economical purchase price
One of the main advantages of asphalt tiles is the low prices. Their low prices have made them a choice for roofing, which cannot be ignored. Asphalt tiles are usually sold in rolls, or packages of specific square meters (m2).
However, if one wants to find out an indicative price for asphalt tiles per square meter, it can start at around 10 dollars. Of course, it is possible to find offers at a lower price. However, it is suggested to be skeptical when dealing with extremely low prices. A very low price may prove to be a disadvantage of asphalt tiles, i.e., their quality may not be the best.
2. Wide variety of roofing colors
The most classic colors in asphalt tiles are green, gray, and red tile. Of course, every manufacturer can offer something different. From company to company, the shades of colors can be a little different. At the same time, one can offer more colors, such as brown, or blue. This is one of the main advantages of asphalt tiles because you can always find something that suits the aesthetics of a home.
These tiles are considered quite minimalist in appearance and are generally preferred in modern houses with modern aesthetics. There are also different shapes for asphalt tiles, so choose the one that suits best the house. For example, there are rectangular tiles, but also semicircular ones. As one can see, there is always some color and design to discover.
3. Easy to install and lighter
If looking for the biggest disadvantages of asphalt tiles, the degree of difficulty of installation is not one of them. Theoretically, even an unskilled roofer can place asphalt tiles on the roof of a house. However, it is advisable to hire trusted professional Montclair roofers for the installation, with experience in roof repairs.
Apart from the fact that it is dangerous to do work at this height, it is also difficult for a beginner to bring the same result as a professional. It would be a pity that the investment in the roof does not have the result wanted. Also, one must remember that a wooden flat surface is needed, where the asphalt tiles will be nailed. Without the flat surface, the tiles cannot be nailed to the roof.
4. Cover roofs with different slopes
If the roof of a house has a slope of more than 20%, then asphalt tiles can easily be installed. However, if a roof has a slope of less than 20%, these tiles may have a serious disadvantage. The conditions for the minimum slope exist because they affect how easily asphalt tiles can be placed on the roof.
The smaller the slope of the roof, the more difficult the installation by the roofer. And of course, the more difficult the installation, the more the disadvantages of asphalt tiles. First, placement is likely to cost more, and second, the result may not be the best. In any case, Montclair roofers recommend paying close attention to the issue of a slope, before choosing roofing materials.
5. Withstand hot and cold temperatures
Many building materials show reactions, depending on the prevailing climate and especially if there are abrupt temperature changes. This is not one of the disadvantages of asphalt tiles. In contrast, asphalt tiles look very resistant to excessive heat, but also extreme cold. At the same time, they are quite waterproof and resistant to rain and high humidity conditions.
So, there is no problem if one lives in a North Jersey area with a lot of rain, or very cold in winter. Choose only high-quality tiles and trust an experienced and reliable technician to install them on the roof. The correct installation, after the corresponding substrate, will bring the quality result that a home’s roofing needs.
6. Easy to repair
As mentioned above, asphalt tiles are much lighter than other traditional roofing materials. They are also more malleable and easier to handle. This means, of course, that installing them on a roof is an easy task for an experienced roofer in Montclair. At the same time, however, it means that they are easier to repair, in case they show damage or alterations.
An experienced roofing technician will be able to fix the problem in the asphalt tiles of a house, immediately and easily. Of course, this also means that the price for repairing a roof made of asphalt tiles is not very high. This is an advantage that can be useful, especially if the budget is low.
4 Disadvantages of asphalt tiles
1. Not very resistant to stress
Asphalt tiles have high resistance to cold and heat, as mentioned above. However, this presupposes that they have been placed correctly on the roof. The problem is that they need a lot of attention until they are installed. Asphalt tiles contain fiberglass.
Thanks to this material, they are malleable and easy to handle. But at the same time, it makes them sensitive and they are likely to tear up if not carefully transported and placed. This is also one of the main disadvantages of asphalt tiles, unlike French tiles. However, once placed on the roof and nailed, there is no longer a risk of them tearing.
2. A-flat substrate is required for their installation
Many people wonder if asphalt tiles can be placed on concrete, or other materials, without having to worry too much about the substrate. However, this cannot be done. Another disadvantage of asphalt tiles is that they must have a flat substrate, where they are nailed. The substrate for asphalt tiles is usually made of wood, either O.S.B., plywood, or rabote.
The thickness of the substrate must also be suitable for laying asphalt tiles. Usually, a thickness of between 12 and 18 cm is considered acceptable. Consult a professional roofer in Montclair, to suggest the best substrate for the needs of a home, to avoid such disadvantages of asphalt tiles.
3. Unsuitable for roofs with a slight slope
If the roof of the house where it will be placed is to be completely waterproof, one must use the appropriate building and cladding materials. In the case of asphalt tiles, there is a disadvantage of limiting to a specific slope. The minimum slope that asphalt tiles can be placed without sealing problems, is about 20%.
Below this level, asphalt tiles have disadvantages in terms of tightness and installation. Therefore, this is another factor that a homeowner should consider before choosing building materials for the roof of a home. If the roof has a slope of more than 20%, asphalt tiles can be easily installed, so there is no disadvantage.
4. Buy more tiles than needed
Laying asphalt tiles is an easy task for an experienced professional roofer. However, until they are installed on the roof, asphalt tiles are relatively delicate and can tear during the process. Thus, it is necessary to buy more meters of tiles than the roof needs to be covered.
For example, if a roof needs 100 square meters of tiles to be covered, then it is good to get more meters. So, in case some asphalt tiles tear or wear, the substitutes will be ready for use. Of course, this is not one of the only disadvantages of asphalt tiles. That, of course, applies to most building materials that are being put on roofing projects.
