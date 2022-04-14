Pain Management Specialist and Expert Witness Dr. Thomas Simopoulos to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio today announced it will feature anesthesiologist, pain management specialist and expert witness Dr. Thomas Simopoulos in an exclusive one-on-one interview with host Doug Llewelyn on April 18th at 9am EDT.

Anesthesiologists are often faced with patients suffering from severe or significant pain following surgery.

As a result, they possess the most comprehensive understanding of the neuroanatomy of pain pathways in the body, with the most experience using medications and nerve blocks to treat pain.

That’s why anesthesiology and pain management go hand-in-hand.

For younger anesthesiologists, pain management has always been part of the anesthesiology field, but they don't have the same experience as the doctors who had been using these techniques for years in operating rooms on patients with acute pain compounded by chronic pain.

Dr. Thomas Simopoulos is anesthesiologist and pain management specialist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

In addition to his work as a pain management specialist, Dr. Simopoulos is also an expert witness, offering litigation support services to attorneys of both plaintiffs and defendants for 15 years.

“Expert witness work found me rather than I found it,” laughs Dr. Simopoulos. “What I like about the expert witness work is I just have to stay within the facts and the evidence. Did we apply the right criteria based on the history physical exam and studies the patient underwent to render the appropriate diagnoses? Were therapies interpreted correctly, and were next steps of care offered, and executed in an appropriate fashion to render the optimal results?”

According to Dr. Simopoulos, chronic pain is not a particularly strong curriculum in medical schools, despite the fact that a third of the country experiences chronic pain to some degree. Physicians with very little knowledge are constantly confronted with patients who have nerve injury, pain or musculoskeletal pain. And unfortunately, they've been taught very little about it.

So while most of cases are standard chart reviews, there are cases that require Dr. Simopoulos to perform his own medical examination. These cases are typically complex nerve injury cases that may develop into chronic pain syndromes that at times may be diagnosed correctly or incorrectly and are difficult to treat or resolve.

“In the legal system, nerve injury related pains and chronic pains are tough to define. This creates a lot of challenges in our system. I come in as an as an expert witness to shed some light and create a direction,” says Dr. Simopoulos. “Sometimes we reach maximum medical improvement. That may not be satisfactory for either the patient or the employer, but some patients never improved adequately with their chronic pain condition.”

