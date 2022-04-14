PRESS RELEASE: SITUATIONAL REPORT ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC (12 April 2022)

SAMOA, April 14 - Samoa’s Ministry of Health confirmed 701 new community cases, 17 cases in managed isolation and 2 critical cases in ICU at the Moto’otua Hospital in the past 48 hours, from 2:00pm 10th April to 2:00pm 12th April, 2022.

The public is hereby advised to please remain vigilant and take heed of health precautions and restrictions to stay home and isolate if you are feeling unwell, mask up and ensure good personal hygiene. A kind reminder, please get vaccinated as vaccination remains the best defense against COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID 19 Related Deaths

Sadly, the Ministry of Health confirmed one (1) new COVID-19 related death in the last 48 hours taking the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to ten (10). The deceased is a 70 years old male. Out of respect for the families and relatives, we will not be making any further comments.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time April 12th, 2022 is provided in the table below:

April 14, 2022