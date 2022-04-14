Reports and Data Says, Agricultural Chelates Market Is Expected To Register A Double Digit Revenue CAGR Till 2028

Reports And Data

Major factors driving agricultural chelates market revenue growth are growing demand for high-quality crops, and rising incidence of micronutrient deficiencies

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has added a new report on the Agricultural Chelates Market that offers a comprehensive overview of the Agricultural Chelates market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue share, competitive landscape, regional bifurcation, supply and demand trends, and current and emerging trends. Additionally, the report also gives an insight about product portfolio, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players.

The statistical data included in the report has been derived from reliable and authentic sources and has been verified and backed by industry experts to help readers formulate strategic investment plans. The report studies financial information gathered by extensive primary and secondary research to offer accurate market insights. The report also offers a holistic overview of the market share, market size, market revenue growth, and segments and sub-segments along with strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants. The report also emphasizes nascent market segments and provides insights into the growth prospects and opportunities.

Market Dynamics:

Agriculture sector is one of the most important revenue generating sector and contributes significantly to the overall economic growth of a country. Technological advancements in agricultural equipment and techniques have drastically boosted output and production capacity. Rapid integration of ICT, robotics, aerial imagery and GPS techniques, and the Internet of Things, among others have radically shaped agricultural sector in the recent past. Growing adoption of precision agriculture and drones have enabled farms and businesses to increase their profit margins and improve their operations to be more efficient, safer, and environmentally sustainable.

Technological advancement in agricultural sector has led to higher productivity of crops, limited use of water and fertilizers which in turn have minimized crop prices, lower release of chemicals and pesticides into water bodies, and safer conditions of growing and high quality crops. Growing demand and increasing consumption of food across the globe owing to rapidly growing population is a key factor contributing to the revenue growth of the market. The report discusses the industry scope and development in key regions of the world such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa to offer crucial insights about lucrative growth opportunities with regards to production and consumption pattern, supply and demand, consumer demand, and regulatory framework.

Key companies in the market are focusing on R&D for development of novel and advanced agricultural devices, temperature and moisture sensors, and systems to supply to the growing demand. Moreover, they are offering training and assistance to farmers on how to deploy and utilize novel technologies along with their existing practices to boost farm and livestock productivity. The competitive landscape section of the report discusses in detail the company overview, product and services portfolio, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, and global market position. It further sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, agreements, and product launches.

Top Companies:

BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Yara International (Norway), ICL (Israel), Haifa Chemicals Ltd (Israel), Syngenta (US), Nufarm Ltd. (Australia), Aries Agro Ltd. (India), The Andersons, Inc. (US), ATP nutrition (Canada), Manvert (Spain), BMS-Micronutrients NV (Belgium), Wilbur-Ellis company (US), Compo Expert GMBH (Germany), Greensmiths, Inc. (US), Agmin Chelates Pty. Ltd. (Australia), and Van Iperen International (Netherlands) are some key players operating in the global agricultural chelates market.

Further, the report segments the Agricultural Chelates market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and technology among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Agricultural Chelates Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• EDTA

• EDDHA

• DTPA

• IDHA

• Others

o HEDP

o HETDA

o Organic Acids

o NTA

Micronutrient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Iron

• Manganese

• Others

o Zinc

o Copper

o Magnesium

o Calcium

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Others

o Turf

o Ornamental Crops

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Agriculture

• Indoor Farming

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Soil Application

• Seed Dressing

• Foliar Sprays

• Fertigation

• Others

o Trunk Injection

o Implantation

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (US, Canada, Europe)

• Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Objective of Studies:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Agricultural Chelates market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Agricultural Chelates market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Agricultural Chelates market.

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

