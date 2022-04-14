De Lima: On Holy Week, De Lima prays for peace, truth and justice

On Holy Week, De Lima prays for peace, truth and justice

This Holy Week or Semana Santa, re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima called on the Filipinos to reflect and pray for justice and peace here and abroad.

In her Lenten message, De Lima said the solemn occasion allows people to be compassionate and to strengthen their faith in God.

"This Holy Week, I pray for redemptive grace for our people and country. I pray for Ukraine's liberation from Russia's unconscionable invasion and oppression. I pray for peace for the whole world. I pray for justice," she said in a statement posted on Facebook and Twitter.

"Napakahirap po ng hamon na ating hinarap nitong nakaraang mga taon. At ang pangunahin nating pinagkukunan ng lakas at tatag ng loob ay pagdarasal at pananampalataya sa Panginoon, at ang pagdamay sa isa't isa," De Lima said in a pre-recorded video message.

Observed by Catholics and other Christians around the world, Holy Week is a time for solemn prayer and reflections as people remember Christ's suffering and death.

De Lima, a devout Catholic, urged Filipinos to keep their faith amid struggles and challenges.

"Gaya ni Hesukristo, sa kabila ng tinanggap Niyang pang-aalipusta, pang-aapi at pagpapahirap dahil sa kagustuhang isiwalat at ipakalat ang katotohanan, hindi Siya natinag sa pananalig. Alam Niyang laging mananaig ang kalooban ng Diyos," De Lima said.

"Lagi lang po tayong magpakatatag para sa sarili, sa pamilya at sa bayan. Patuloy po nating ipagdasal ang panunumbalik ng hustisya at pangingibababaw ng katotohanan," she added.