NFTeez.com leading NFT showcase announces 'FOMO BUNNY' NFT's launching Easter weekend
The FOMO Bunny(TM) NFT series is about to launch at www.FomoBunny.IO. FOMO Bunnies are an exclusive art meme NFT collection of 10,000 rare NFT bunnies.
FOMO Bunnies NFT's, don't miss out and get FOMO. Mint a Bunny for Easter!”SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FOMO Bunny NFT series is about to launch at www.FomoBunny.IO. FOMO Bunnies are an exclusive art meme NFT collection of 10,000 rare bunnies opening for minting this Easter weekend at www.fomobunny.io minting site. FOMO Bunnies are the 'Fear of Missing Out' Bunny NFT series featuring the 'FOMO BUNNY'. FOMO Bunny NFT's are a collection of 10,000 ready to mint NFT's where you www.mintabunny.com and own the most exclusive NFT Bunny of all time. Don't miss out on this exclusive NFT drop and minting opportunity.
NFT FOMO Bunnies(TM) are rare and one-of-a-kind NFT's made to make you feel better by owning one. FOMO Bunnies are launched on the Polygon (MATIC) crypto protocol for with low gas fees and big potential. FOMO Bunny NFT's are original art meme Bunny NFT's, you can visit and www.fomobunny.io to www.mintabunny.com today!
FOMO Bunnies are rare NFT's that only can be purchased via the initial mint, or if sold on secondary exchanges by FOMO Bunny hodlers.
Brought to you by www.NFTeez.com, the leading VIP NFT showcase and www.IDOSLaunchpad.com
JP Ward
IDOS Launchpad
email us here