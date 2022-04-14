Submit Release
News Search

There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,057 in the last 365 days.

NFTeez.com leading NFT showcase announces 'FOMO BUNNY' NFT's launching Easter weekend

NFT FOMO Bunnies

FOMO Bunny NFT

The FOMO Bunny(TM) NFT series is about to launch at www.FomoBunny.IO. FOMO Bunnies are an exclusive art meme NFT collection of 10,000 rare NFT bunnies.

FOMO Bunnies NFT's, don't miss out and get FOMO. Mint a Bunny for Easter!”
— FOMO Bunny
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FOMO Bunny NFT series is about to launch at www.FomoBunny.IO. FOMO Bunnies are an exclusive art meme NFT collection of 10,000 rare bunnies opening for minting this Easter weekend at www.fomobunny.io minting site. FOMO Bunnies are the 'Fear of Missing Out' Bunny NFT series featuring the 'FOMO BUNNY'. FOMO Bunny NFT's are a collection of 10,000 ready to mint NFT's where you www.mintabunny.com and own the most exclusive NFT Bunny of all time. Don't miss out on this exclusive NFT drop and minting opportunity.

NFT FOMO Bunnies(TM) are rare and one-of-a-kind NFT's made to make you feel better by owning one. FOMO Bunnies are launched on the Polygon (MATIC) crypto protocol for with low gas fees and big potential. FOMO Bunny NFT's are original art meme Bunny NFT's, you can visit and www.fomobunny.io to www.mintabunny.com today!

Get a FOMO Bunny NFT while they last, and don't miss out on the hottest bunny mint of all time.

FOMO Bunnies are rare NFT's that only can be purchased via the initial mint, or if sold on secondary exchanges by FOMO Bunny hodlers.

Mint A Bunny today at www.mintabunny.com and dont have FOMO anymore. Mint at www.fomobunny.io

Brought to you by www.NFTeez.com, the leading VIP NFT showcase and www.IDOSLaunchpad.com, your source for crypto and NFT news.

JP Ward
IDOS Launchpad
email us here

You just read:

NFTeez.com leading NFT showcase announces 'FOMO BUNNY' NFT's launching Easter weekend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.