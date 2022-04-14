Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the pataca – March 2022

MACAU, April 14 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP215.4 billion (USD26.72 billion) at the end of March 2022. The reserves increased by 0.8% from the revised value of MOP213.7 billion (USD26.56 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-March 2022 represented 10 times the currency in circulation or 87.0% of pataca M2 at end-February 2022.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 0.85 points month-to-month and 1.28 points year-on-year to 104.5 in March 2022, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca grew against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners.