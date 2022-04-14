Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses that occurred in the District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the District.
-
Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 4:12 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s dog and property. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 22-051-372
- The dog is described as a 1 year-old male French Bulldog, wearing a black collar and black leash, and goes by the name “Bruno”. The dog can be seen in the photo below:
-
Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 4:29 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 2000 block of 8th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s dog and property. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 22-051-389
- The dog is described as a 10 week-old male Australian Shepherd, with black and brown fur, a blue left eye, and goes by the name “Pablo”. The dog can be seen in the photo below:
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): At approximately 4:38pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the 2100 block of 4th Street, Northeast, after hearing the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 22-051-410
- Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 4:48pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 1300 block of 2nd Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 22-051-427
The vehicle in reference to the above offenses has been recovered.
Two of the suspects were captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.