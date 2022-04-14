Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3800 Block of Halley Terrace, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the 3700 block of Halley Terrace, Southeast.

At approximately 2:11 pm, the suspect approached the victim, in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/K1wyleZ2WV4

Anyone who can identify this individual/vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.