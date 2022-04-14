Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of 17th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the 300 block of 17th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:12 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was entering their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s keys and vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.