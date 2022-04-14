Denver Mobile Dog Photographer Is Capturing Precious Moments of Dogs for Mother's Day In Traveling Trailer
Dog owners can express love for their pets through photo sessions with help from Denver’s foremost mobile dog photographer
My mobile photo studio travels to your home and capture's your dog's unique personality.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mothers’ day is a special day to celebrate the love between a mother and child. Women -and men in general- who may or may not have children but have dogs can also relate to the interesting bond they have with their fur babies. A fun way of creating special memories with one’s dog is by taking pictures as pictures can be a keepsake of these precious moments. Fetch Mobile Photo Truck is owned by a professional dog photographer who goes beyond pictures of one’s dog to project the animal’s unique personality and characteristics through a discussion with the dog parents.
— Ryan Erickson
Fetch Photo Truck comes to the home of the client on the day of the photo session to avoid any worries about traveling with a dog. This is to make the experience as easy, stress-free and as magical as it should be. The dog is provided with ample time to explore the professionally-equipped mobile portrait studio and become comfortable and relaxed before the session begins. The session is typically an interactive and fun one with treats and belly rubs.
In celebrating its first year of business that coincides with a Mother’s Day event, Fetch Photo will be having a photography mini session as a contributor to the MAMCO fundraiser- a local dog adoption organization in Denver. The Mothers’ Day themed event is a perfect opportunity for dog moms and dads to check out Fetch Photo Truck and have a discounted mini session of their fur-buddies.
The event is slated for 24th of April from 10am to 4pm at Dingo’s Natural Pet Food 15209 E 103rd Pl Commerce City.
The mini sessions are strictly by appointment and the donation includes a dog portrait session, 1 digital file and 1 gift bag for the dog.
The fundraiser session can be booked via this link: https://linktr.ee/Fetchphototruck
Book your own at-home session now at www.fetchphototruck.com
About Ryan Erickson
Ryan was born and raised in Colorado and delights in the adventures it offers him daily. His black Labrador, Henry can be found by his side always for all the fun they can find (usually for belly rubs and really big stretches, of course). Ryan has a bachelor’s degree in fine art photography from the University of Colorado at Denver and has over 15 years of portrait photography experience. Using his keen eye for beauty and his love of sharing life with dogs, he is able to create timeless art pieces of a man’s best friend.
Ryan Erickson
Fetch Photo Truck
+1 303-667-8420
ryan@fetchphototruck.com
