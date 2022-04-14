YC Homes of Iowa Is Offering Single Family Homes At The Condos at Forest Grove Crossing

/EIN News/ -- Bettendorf, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bettendorf, Iowa -

Real estate developer Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa is urging those looking for a home in the Quad Cities area to check out "The Condos at Forest Grove Crossing", a new neighborhood located in Bettendorf, Iowa.

The project is composed of 1446 sq ft Ranch style villas with full unfinished basements and condos in a 1313 sq ft 2-bedroom-2-bathroom or a 1565 sq ft 3-bedroom-2-bathroom configuration. The ranch-style villas come with features such as a craftsman exterior, cedar brackets, cedar-like garage doors, oversized trim, heated garages, luxury vinyl tile flooring, Quaker style cabinets, Cambria A-Quartz Countertops, 9 feet ceilings, barn doors in all units, 90+ rated energy-efficient furnaces, and GE appliances. The condos boast features such as vinyl siding and natural stone, an attached two-car garage, a craftsmen style exterior, cedar brackets and corbels, 9 feet ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring, tiled bathroom floors, high-efficiency gas fireplace, Cambria-American made quartz, GE stainless kitchen appliances, oversized trim, and rounded bullnose corners on all walls.

The project is also located in a centrally accessible location as it boasts over 22 restaurants and bars, 6 gyms, 4 parks, 6 gas stations, 3 hospitals, and 3 grocery stores within 5 miles. The TBK Bank Sports Complex is 7 minutes away, the Foundry Food + Tap is 7 minutes away, the Hyvee is 5 minutes away, U.S. Bank is 5 minutes away, Crow Creek Park is 8 minutes away, UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf is 8 minutes away, Kwik Star is 5 minutes away, Twin Span Brewing is 5 minutes, Granite City Food & Brewery is 8 minutes away, and YMCA - Utica Ridge is 8 minutes away. The project is also located in the prestigious Pleasant Valley School District which was recently voted as the best school district in Iowa according to MSN, making it an enticing location for parents to settle and give their children the best chance for future success.

Youssi Real Estate & Development Inc. and its various subsidiaries have been building and developing condominiums, townhomes, and single-family residences since 2003 in the Boone, DeKalb, and Winnebago Counties of Illinois. The company has built over 500 condos and it specializes in higher-end custom single-family homes. “The Condos at Forest Grove Crossing” is the company’s first project in Iowa. The project was also recently covered by the media in a news article that detailed all of the amenities and features that it is offering.

The project’s website offers plenty of pictures of the homes that have currently been constructed on the site. The pictures are categorized based on the kind of room and the kind of structure it is such as the bathroom, bedroom, condo, exterior, kitchen, living room, and villa. Visitors can even partake in a virtual 3d tour of the sample home right from their browser which is the next best thing to making the trip down to the site and experiencing walking through the space in person.

Shane Youssi, the head of sales for the project talks about “The Condos at Forest Grove Crossing” by saying, “The Condos of Forest Grove Crossing is a quality, affordable, and convenient community that is offered at the best value in Bettendorf. It is the perfect place for your family to settle and to watch your future generations thrive amongst neighbors who work as hard as you and share your values. Along with the fabulous location, you are also getting the assurance of a home constructed by Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa which is committed to providing high-quality real estate products that consistently create value for our customers at the best possible price. Come visit us on the site and experience the difference for yourselves.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cyQ7gancuY

Readers in Iowa interested in taking a tour of the model home can contact Shane Youssi at the phone number 563-265-9084 or the email address syoussi@youssirealestate.com for a private showing. The model home is open on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM and on Sunday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Readers can also check out the news article about the project for more information about it.

###

For more information about Youssi Custom Homes Of Iowa, contact the company here:



Youssi Custom Homes Of Iowa

Shane Youssi

(563) 265-9084

syoussi@youssirealestate.com

2942 Charissa's Place

Bettendorf, IA 52722

Shane Youssi