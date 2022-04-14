Is American Samoa part of The United States of America?
EINPresswire.com/ -- American Samoa is an unincorporated territory of the United States. Geographically, America Samoa is halfway between New Zealand and Hawaii. It is also vital to understand that the American Samoan residents are US nationals rather than US citizens like in other US territories.
Key Facts about American Samoa
The capital of American Samoa is Pago Pago, which is situated around Tutuila Island. As of 2021, the estimated population of American Samoa is 46,366. But it does not taint the fact that many international individuals continue to base their roots in American Samoa to start new businesses.
Shared Borders of American Samoa
American Samoa consists of seven different islands with Tutuila as the main island. As an unincorporated overseas US territory, America Samoa shares its borders with the Cook Islands, Samoa Tonga, Niue, and Tokelau. On the south equator, American Samoa is the only territory of the United States.
Islands and Coral Atolls of American Samoa
Apart from Tutuila, the other four volcanic islands of American Samoa include Olosega, Tau, Aunuu, and Ofu. American Samoa also has two separate coral atolls. In terms of area, American Samoa is relatively bigger than Washington DC with 199 km².
Other Statistical Facts about American Samoa
The entire archipelago is on the east Samoan island about 4200 kilometers southwest of Hawaii. On the other hand, Western Samoa is 1200 kilometers northeast of Fiji. In American Samoa, most of the population speaks Samoan but people find it easy to communicate in English. Culturally, Samoans share close relations with Hawaiian and similar Polynesian cultures.
Final Thoughts: Is American Samoa Great Spot to Start an LLC?
All in all, American Samoa makes up for one of the best spots to form and run LLC business operations. In fact, American Samoa offers flexible taxation and heightened freedom to run extensive business operations. Unlike US states, American Samoan LLCs don’t face rigid rules, laws, and regulations. In the past, many startup businesses have had the chance to form and run successful LLC operations and continue to drive unprecedented growth.
Find out the perks, process, and added benefits to start an LLC in America Samoa and how it makes it easier for LLC owners to drive growth in a short time.
REFERENCES:
i. https://www.wearecravingadventure.com/blog/all-you-need-to-know-about-samoa/
ii. https://www.doi.gov/oia/islands/american-samoa
iii. https://www.nationsonline.org/oneworld/american_samoa.htm
Staff
Key Facts about American Samoa
The capital of American Samoa is Pago Pago, which is situated around Tutuila Island. As of 2021, the estimated population of American Samoa is 46,366. But it does not taint the fact that many international individuals continue to base their roots in American Samoa to start new businesses.
Shared Borders of American Samoa
American Samoa consists of seven different islands with Tutuila as the main island. As an unincorporated overseas US territory, America Samoa shares its borders with the Cook Islands, Samoa Tonga, Niue, and Tokelau. On the south equator, American Samoa is the only territory of the United States.
Islands and Coral Atolls of American Samoa
Apart from Tutuila, the other four volcanic islands of American Samoa include Olosega, Tau, Aunuu, and Ofu. American Samoa also has two separate coral atolls. In terms of area, American Samoa is relatively bigger than Washington DC with 199 km².
Other Statistical Facts about American Samoa
The entire archipelago is on the east Samoan island about 4200 kilometers southwest of Hawaii. On the other hand, Western Samoa is 1200 kilometers northeast of Fiji. In American Samoa, most of the population speaks Samoan but people find it easy to communicate in English. Culturally, Samoans share close relations with Hawaiian and similar Polynesian cultures.
Final Thoughts: Is American Samoa Great Spot to Start an LLC?
All in all, American Samoa makes up for one of the best spots to form and run LLC business operations. In fact, American Samoa offers flexible taxation and heightened freedom to run extensive business operations. Unlike US states, American Samoan LLCs don’t face rigid rules, laws, and regulations. In the past, many startup businesses have had the chance to form and run successful LLC operations and continue to drive unprecedented growth.
Find out the perks, process, and added benefits to start an LLC in America Samoa and how it makes it easier for LLC owners to drive growth in a short time.
REFERENCES:
i. https://www.wearecravingadventure.com/blog/all-you-need-to-know-about-samoa/
ii. https://www.doi.gov/oia/islands/american-samoa
iii. https://www.nationsonline.org/oneworld/american_samoa.htm
Staff
American Samoa LLC
email us here