Governor Abbott Appoints Edwards, Hiner To Correctional Managed Health Care Committee

TEXAS, April 13 - April 13, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brian Edwards, M.D. and Julia Hiner, M.D. to the Correctional Managed Health Care Committee for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025. The committee coordinates the development of statewide policies for the delivery of correctional health care within the criminal justice system.

Brian Edwards, M.D., F.A.C.P. of El Paso is an assistant professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, where he also serves as the Program Director of the Internal Medicine/Psychiatry Residency Program and the Associate Program Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a fellow of the American College of Physicians. Edwards received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with Environmental Science from the University of Western Ontario, a Master of Science in Chemistry from McMaster University, and a Doctor of Medicine from Wayne State University School of Medicine. Additionally, he completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine/Detroit Medical Center.

Julia Hiner, M.D. of Houston is an assistant professor at The University of Texas Health Science Center. She is a member of the American Geriatrics Society and the Consortium on Aging. She volunteers with the Elder Abuse Fatality Review Team and was previously a Second Lieutenant in the Texas State Guard - Medical Brigade. Hiner received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology from Texas State University and a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Medical Branch. She is board certified in both Internal Medicine and Geriatric Medicine.