Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,121 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Announces 2022 Star Of Texas Nominations

TEXAS, April 13 - April 13, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that nominations for the 2022 Star of Texas Awards, which honor peace officers, firefighters, emergency medical first responders, and federal law enforcement who were seriously injured or killed in the line of duty, are now open. Nominations can also be made for private citizens who were seriously injured or killed while aiding or attempting to aid a peace officer, firefighter, or emergency medical first responder in the performance of their duties. Nominations are due to the Office of the Governor by June 15, 2022.

"The annual Star of Texas Awards showcases the bravery and selfless leadership of our peace officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders who were tragically injured or killed in the line of duty," said Governor Abbott. "These awards allow Texans to show our gratitude to those who serve and recognize the heroes who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities." 

To be eligible for the 2022 Star of Texas Awards, the critical incident must have occurred between September 1, 2003 and June 15, 2022.

The nomination form can be accessed through the Office of the Governor's website at gov.texas.gov/organization/cjd/star-of-texas

You just read:

Governor Abbott Announces 2022 Star Of Texas Nominations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.