Governor Abbott Announces 2022 Star Of Texas Nominations

TEXAS, April 13 - April 13, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that nominations for the 2022 Star of Texas Awards, which honor peace officers, firefighters, emergency medical first responders, and federal law enforcement who were seriously injured or killed in the line of duty, are now open. Nominations can also be made for private citizens who were seriously injured or killed while aiding or attempting to aid a peace officer, firefighter, or emergency medical first responder in the performance of their duties. Nominations are due to the Office of the Governor by June 15, 2022.

"The annual Star of Texas Awards showcases the bravery and selfless leadership of our peace officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders who were tragically injured or killed in the line of duty," said Governor Abbott. "These awards allow Texans to show our gratitude to those who serve and recognize the heroes who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities."

To be eligible for the 2022 Star of Texas Awards, the critical incident must have occurred between September 1, 2003 and June 15, 2022.

The nomination form can be accessed through the Office of the Governor's website at gov.texas.gov/organization/cjd/star-of-texas