Motor Vehicle Division Offers Mobile Driver Services in Bozeman">Motor Vehicle Division Offers Mobile Driver Services in Bozeman To further support customers in the Bozeman area in response to increased demand, Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division (MVD)…

To further support customers in the Bozeman area in response to increased demand, Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) mobile unit will be at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds for a week-long mobile licensing event April 18 – 22.

MVD’s mobile unit offers service on a first come-first-served basis and can accommodate 25-30 customers each day. Customers will be able to renew or replace standard and commercial driver licenses, standard REAL IDs and Class D licenses. The mobile unit will also be able to process out-of-state transfers if the applicant has a current and valid out-of-state license.

The mobile unit will be at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds Monday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 19 – Thursday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please check the MVD website for information on what you will need to bring with you for a successful appointment. Detailed information for each type of license can be found here: https://dojmt.gov/driving/driverservices/

