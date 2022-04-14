Newton Running Announces “One Tree Planted for One Pair Sold” Earth Day Campaign
Newton Running to plant trees for every pair of shoes sold on Earth Day
A primary goal at Newton has always been to leave the planet better than we found it, and our Earth Day campaign this year is an extension of that.”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting with shoe sales at the Boston Marathon Expo and extending to website sales on Earth Day, Newton Running will be planting a tree for every pair of shoes sold. In 2022, all Newton Running shoes will be made of recycled and biodegradable materials. In addition, the headquarters and warehouse are powered by wind energy as Newton works towards the ultimate goal of being a carbon-neutral company.
— Newton Founder and CEO Jerry Lee
“A primary goal at Newton has always been to leave the planet better than we found it, and our Earth Day campaign this year is an extension of that. It is a business model that we will be looking to expand in a big way. As research continues to come out on the carbon neutralizing effects of planting trees, we are taking notice and acting,” said Newton Founder and CEO Jerry Lee.
Newton Running will be at the Boston Marathon Expo, April 15 through 17, 2022, with the new 2022 shoe line that features a first-to-the-market foam and a special edition Boston Shoe.
“This year has gotten off to a great start for us. Every pair of shoes is now made out of 4 recycled water bottles. It is an honor to clean up the past with today’s performance running shoes,” Jerry Lee said.
Newton Running is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2022 with an eye on the future. There will be two new shoe models coming out this summer, further pushing the boundaries of innovation and performance in which Newton is known.
“We are just getting started,” said Jerry Lee.
Newton Running is a leading manufacturer and marketer of performance running shoes for runners of all types, from first-time runners to seasoned marathoners. Newton Running shoes are available at hundreds of specialty retailers across the country and worldwide.
