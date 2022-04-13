April 13, 2022 – Texas Workforce Commission Awards $637,336 in Jobs and Education for Texans Grant Funding to Support Career Training in Laredo

Date: April 13, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded two Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grants in Laredo, Texas, to support career training. Laredo College has been awarded $304,836 to help the college purchase and install equipment to initially train 150 students in diesel mechanics. In partnership with South Texas Training, Laredo ISD has been awarded $332,500 to help the district purchase and install equipment at their Dr. Leo G. Cigarroa High School campus to initially prepare 125 students to obtain certification as patient care technicians. Additional students will benefit from the equipment in future years through both institutions’ career and technical education courses.

“Congratulations to Laredo College and Laredo ISD on their respective commitments to shaping the future of our Texas workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Both training programs provide an opportunity for students in the Laredo area to pursue and succeed in high-demand fields. Training programs like these set students on a path toward not just a job, but a career.”

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, TWC ’s JET grants are used to defray start-up costs associated with the development of career and technical education programs to public community, state, and technical colleges, and school districts. During the 87th Texas Legislative Session, open enrollment charter schools and the Windham School District were also added as eligible applicants. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process, or Request for Applications ( RFA ). The RFA solicitation provides information and instruction on how to submit a proposal packet. Go to the JET Grant Program webpage to access future RFA s or learn more about the program. Interested parties can also email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov for more information.

Laredo College contact: Obed Guerrero, Obed.guerrero@laredo.edu

Laredo ISD contact: Veronica Castillon, vcastillon@laredoisd.org

###eah