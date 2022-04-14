Study finds 71.33% Increase in Popularity of Unisex Baby Names
Baby name website, Listophile has collected data from the Social Security Administration from the year 2000 to today and analyzed trends in unisex baby names.
Unisex names will be a cultural marker of the children of Millennials, and possibly many more generations to come.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baby name website, Listophile has conducted a study into unisex baby names. A look at this data tells us that unisex names are becoming increasingly popular. Listophile set out to quantify this rise in popularity, and in talking to parents, discover the reasoning behind the unisex baby naming trend.
A unisex name, or gender-neutral name, is a given name that is not gender-specific. It's a name that can be used regardless of the sex assigned at birth and does not serve as a gender marker.
There is no doubt gender-neutral names are on the rise. The study has shown a 71.33% increase in unisex baby names since the year 2000. The study suggests the strong preference for traditionally gendered names has steadily been eroded since 2000. Instead, parents are opting for gender-neutral names that traverse the traditional gender line.
The study identified the reasoning behind the rise in popularity of unisex baby names. The most significant reasons why unisex names have increased in popularity include:
1) Disapproval of gender stereotyping
2) Perception of unisex names as stronger options for girls
3) Recognition of possible gender fluidity in children
4) Parents desire for a ‘unique’ name
5) Influence of the ‘Celebrity Baby Name Effect’
6) Historic cross-cultural influences in the United States
7) Relatively open, non-restrictive naming legislation in the US.
The study suggests there has been a compounded effect in these varied influences. These influences have given the ‘unisex naming trend’ both stability and reach, which in turn, continues to make the trend more popular and widespread.
However deeply rooted the reasons may be, the study concludes, it’s clear that unisex names will be a cultural marker of the children of Millennials, and possibly many more generations to come.
Most Popular Unisex Names for Girls and Boys:
The most popular unisex names for babies registered as female are Charlie, Parker, Emerson, River and Finley.
The most popular unisex names for babies registered as male are Parker, River, Hayden, Charlie and Blake.
Unisex baby names that increased most in popularity since 2000, in other words unisex names that are trending are Murphy, Sutton, Denver, Bellamy and Legacy for girls and Legacy, Salem, Karsyn, Oakley and Sutton for boys.
