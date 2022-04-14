Rellevate Announces Justin Simmons as Vice President of Operations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through leading-edge digital banking and payment services announces a new addition to their Senior Management Team.
Rellevate is excited to announce the addition of Justin Simmons to our Management team. Justin will serve as Vice President of Operations for Rellevate. Justin comes to Rellevate from VMLY&R with extensive expertise in conceptualizing and developing in-house tools to streamline operational processes and build data, analytics, and reporting capabilities for Rellevate and its partner organizations. He genuinely enjoys investigating outlier data and exploring ways to increase visibility into data, allowing for more informed decision-making.
“I am excited for the opportunity to join Rellevate during their growth trajectory, developing data driven strategies and reporting tools to work with employers to offer their employees access to their money- anytime, including access to their wages any day.” Justin Simmons, Vice President of Operations
Justin holds a B.A. and M.A. in Psychology from the University of Northern Iowa.
Rellevate’s state-of-the-art digital platform strengthens organizations and their workforces, at no charge to employers. The Rellevate App / Digital Account features Pay Any-Day, which enables employers to offer employees secure and affordable access to earned wages, any time before their scheduled pay day. Other features of the Rellevate App / Digital Account include Bill Pay, Money Send and Visa® Debit Card. There are no monthly subscription fees, no credit checks, and no minimum balance requirements.
About Rellevate
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money - anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers, include the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Pay Any-Day, Bill Pay, & Money Send, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and for Companies interested in offering Rellevate’s digital financial services to their employees, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.
