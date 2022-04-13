UNESCO Strategy for Technical and Vocational Education and Training adopted at Executive Board

Young people have been facing significant challenges as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, many of whom became unemployed and those who were unemployed prior to the pandemic, particularly the most disadvantaged, risk being pushed further away from decent work opportunities.

Despite the challenges facing the world’s learners, the crisis is also an opportunity to change course and take action. Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) plays a critical role in this journey as it seizes the important contribution in helping youth and adults develop the skills they need for employment, fulfilling work, and entrepreneurship, promoting equitable, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, and supporting transitions to digital and green economies for environmental sustainability.

8 April 2022 marked a key milestone for UNESCO’s Education Sector during the 214th session of the Executive Board as it adopted the new UNESCO Strategy for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for the period 2022 to 2029.

The UNESCO Strategy for TVET 2022-2029: Transforming Technical and Vocational Education and Training for Successful and Just Transitions will build upon the achievements under the Strategy for TVET 2016-2021 and seek to generate global momentum in support of TVET, contributing to the post-COVID-19 social and economic recovery and to an acceleration of progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 4. It will seek to instil a renewed ambition for TVET in Member States and build a common vision for transforming labour markets, economies, and societies. This Strategy is fundamental for its aim to respond to the relevant needs of Member States and the changing demands of TVET.

The Strategy has been developed in part by taking into consideration the path to recovery, resilience building and reimagining of education and training and is aligned to UNESCO’s 2021 Futures of Education report, calling for a new social contract to repair injustices while transforming the future of education.

The title of this new Strategy, ‘Transforming TVET for Successful and Just Transitions’, signals UNESCO’s perspective regarding the important contribution that TVET is expected to make to recovery and to sustainable development over the next eight years. It will also contribute to solving the skills deficits affecting the labour market insertion, further learning and career progression for both youth and adults.

Through extensive consultations, including with UNESCO institutes, the UNESCO-UNEVOC International Centre and UNEVOC network members, the Inter-Agency Group on TVET (IAG-TVET), as well as through an international conference held in December 2021, the new Strategy focuses on three strategic priority areas:

Developing skills for individuals to learn, work and live;

Developing skills for inclusive and sustainable economies in view of digital and green transitions and;

Developing skills for inclusive and peaceful societies.

The resulting Strategy, which aims to support the efforts of Member States to boost the relevance of their TVET systems will be officially launched in the coming months.

During the 214th session of the Executive Board, the Committee on Conventions and Recommendations also examined the guidelines for consultations on the 2015 Recommendation concerning TVET. This recommendation is a key resource for guiding the transformation and expansion of TVET and lifelong learning around the world.

