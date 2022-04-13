FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 13, 2022

Media Advisory Court of Appeals of Maryland affirms Report of Special Magistrate; 2022 primary election date remains July 19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Court of Appeals of Maryland issued an Order, In the Matter of 2022 Legislative Districting of the State, affirming the recommendations set out in Special Magistrate Alan M. Wilner’s Report.

The Order confirms the Primary for Gubernatorial Elections will occur on July 19, 2022. For the 2022 statewide General Election, a candidate must take up residence in a new district by May 8, 2022. The following dates are now final:

April 15, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.: Deadline for filing certificates of candidacy

April 18, 2022: Deadline to withdraw certificates of candidacy

April 20, 2022: Deadline to fill a vacancy in candidacy for a primary election

May 8, 2022: Deadline to establish residency for General Election

The Order, along with other documents, including Special Magistrate Wilner’s Report, for this case can be found on the Court of Appeals web page. Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs, communications@mdcourts.gov, for questions.

