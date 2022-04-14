U.S. to Send All Youth Boomerang Team to Attend the 2022 World Boomerang Championship

U.S. National Boomerang Champion, Logan Broadbent, throws with athlete Eli Gepfert

For the first time in history the U.S. Boomerang Association is recruiting an under 18 boomerang team to compete against the best throwers in the world.

There is no substitute for true World Cup experience. The kids who compete on the U.S. youth team will have the chance to represent their country, meet other kids and throwers from around the world.” — Logan Broadbent