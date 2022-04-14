U.S. to Send All Youth Boomerang Team to Attend the 2022 World Boomerang Championship
For the first time in history the U.S. Boomerang Association is recruiting an under 18 boomerang team to compete against the best throwers in the world.
There is no substitute for true World Cup experience. The kids who compete on the U.S. youth team will have the chance to represent their country, meet other kids and throwers from around the world.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Boomerang Association has announced they will be sending an all youth boomerang team (under 18) to the World Boomerang Championship in Bordeaux, France August 15-25th. This will be the first time in the history of the sport the United States will send a team consisting of athletes under the age of 18. Unlike other international sports, the U.S. youth team will compete directly against the best professional boomerang throwers in the world.
The U.S. has participated in the World Championship since the first World Cup was held between the United States and Australia in 1987. Traditionally, the U.S. sends two or three national teams to the World Boomerang Championship which is held every two years. The top U.S. team is vying to defend their World Championship title from the 2018 WBC in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 2020 World Cup was postponed to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The goal of the youth team is to give these young athletes the experience needed to become the world champions of tomorrow.
U.S. boomerang team member and current U.S. National Champion, Logan Broadbent, was asked about his goals for the U.S. youth team; “There is no substitute for true World Cup experience. The kids who compete on the U.S. youth team will have the chance to represent their country, meet other kids and throwers from around the world, and elevate their level of competition which will accelerate their ability to win world cups well into the future.” Logan recognized the U.S. youth team coaches Sam Lemay and Janet Costello for being the catalyst for this effort; “Sam and Janet have spearheaded the youth effort. The U.S. team members will help provide equipment and coaching to the youth team but Janet and Sam are the leaders. Given their boomerang skills and previous coaching experience, they take a holistic approach to coaching. The athletes will develop both athletically and personally.”
Boomerang competitions consist of a series of events that test a thrower’s ability to throw and catch. Events like fast catch, trick catch, maximum time aloft, accuracy, distance, and relay events are contested to make up the three-day team competition. Despite the success of the U.S. team, the sport has remained lesser known in America. However, the recent covid pandemic has sparked renewed interest in the sport as people spend more time outdoors and socially distant.
The United State Boomerang Association is inviting any and all young boomerang throwers to apply to be part of the youth boomerang team regardless of their competition experience. Participants will receive individualized coaching from current U.S. team members and specialized boomerang equipment to compete at the Youth Team Trials in Waterloo, IL on Saturday, May 28. Members of the U.S. team will help these young athletes learn the competitive events and compete to earn a spot at the World Championship.
Applications are open for the youth team. If you or someone you know is interested in joining the U.S. Youth National Boomerang Team and attending the World Boomerang Championship in Bordeaux, France August 15-25th, please visit https://iplayboomerang.com/ to register and learn more. Logan Broadbent, Sam Lemay, and Janet Costello will provide more information for parents and kids.
