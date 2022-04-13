Lane closures on east- and westbound I-80 in Cass County begin Wednesday, April 20

CRESTON, Iowa – April 13, 2022 – A bridge deck overlay project on east- and westbound Interstate 80 between Iowa 173 (exit 54) three miles east of Marne, and Cass County Road N-16 (exit 57) five miles west of Brayton, will require reducing traffic to one lane in each direction controlled with temporary barrier rail beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, until Aug. 6, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office.

Work on this project will be completed in stages with the left lane closed first and then the right lane closed after work is completed in the left lane. A 13-foot-8-inch lane width limit will be in effect during this project.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Brian Smith at (641) 782-4310 or brian.smith@iowadot.us