Webinar: The Role of School Facility Managers in School Safety Efforts

The U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office of Safe and Supportive Schools and its Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center will host a Webinar on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET. This Webinar will explore the role of school facility managers in supporting school safety efforts, including school emergency operations plan (EOP) development.

Date: 4/26/2022 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Find objectives for the 60-minute Webinar below

Presenters:

California Department of Education, School Facilities and Transportation Division

Oregon Department of Education, Office of Finance and Information Technology

Michael Elliott, School Facilities Program Manager

REMS TA Center

Alison Curtis, Director of Information & Product Management

