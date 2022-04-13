Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,070 in the last 365 days.

Webinar: The Role of School Facility Managers in School Safety Efforts

The U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office of Safe and Supportive Schools and its Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center will host a Webinar on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET. This Webinar will explore the role of school facility managers in supporting school safety efforts, including school emergency operations plan (EOP) development.

Date: 4/26/2022 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Find objectives for the 60-minute Webinar below

Presenters:

California Department of Education, School Facilities and Transportation Division 

Oregon Department of Education, Office of Finance and Information Technology

  • Michael Elliott, School Facilities Program Manager

REMS TA Center

  • Alison Curtis, Director of Information & Product Management

Questions About the Event?

Contact the REMS TA Center Help Desk at 1-855-781-REMS [7367] or info@remstacenter.org from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Webinar: The Role of School Facility Managers in School Safety Efforts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.