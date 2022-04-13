MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, April 4, 2022 to Monday, April 11, 2022

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, April 4, 2022, through Monday, April 11, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 57 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, April 4, 2022

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-046-194

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: Tyree Joey Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-046-251

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

A Walther PK380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 10th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-046-457

A Glock 19 Gen 4 9mm caliber was recovered in the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Jackie Darnell Bullard, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-046-807

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-046-809

A Ruger Security 9 9mm caliber handgun, a SDS Imports SAS-12 12 gauge shotgun, and a Harrington & Richardson 733 .32 caliber revolver (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1300 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Brian Patrick Limes, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-046-952

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Entry, and Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 22-047-081

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Davale Gill, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-047-093

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Bench Warrant. CCN: 22-047-126

A Century Arms Canik 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Gainesville, Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Brandon Isaiah Adams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-047-142

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Urell Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old David Christopher Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-047-160

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Brian Kenneth Jerome Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Entry, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Marijuana while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-047-179

A Walther P22 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 3800 block of 4th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-047-263

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

A Smith & Wesson M&P bodyguard 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of E Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-047-446

A Daisy 99 BB gun and a Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 1600 block of Fort DuPont Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-047-519

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 7th Street and G Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a license, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Contraband into Penal Institution, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-047-527

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun and a .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle were recovered in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-045-622

A Crossman Arms CF7SXS BB gun was recovered in the 2700 block of 31st Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-047-624

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Davon Jayrell Lane, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-047-650

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old K’Vaughan Montez Pope, of North Dinwiddie, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Speed (30 or over), and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-047-740

An Industrial Nacional De Armas 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1800 block of Otis Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Kevin J. Ray, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-047-912

An F.I.E. T18 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old James Davon Penn, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 22-047-943

An Anderson Manufacturing .223 caliber rifle was recovered in the 2600 block of Douglass Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Crystal Brandon, of Austella, GA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-047-944

A Sig Sauer P-226 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-047-957

Thursday, April 7, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Condon Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-048-160

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 5900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Laurel, MD, for Theft and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 22-048-205

A SARS SAR-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of U Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Derrick Burroughs, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-048-254

A Charter Arms Bulldog .44 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Ricardo Griggs, III, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-048-321

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5900 block of Southern Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-048-364

A Jimenez Arms JA380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 24th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jalen Lester Suydan, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-048-396

Friday, April 8, 2022

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of O Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Nicolai Jiovanni Perry, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 22-048-643

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of First Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Harry Tucker, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-048-770

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-048-794

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered at Unit block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Thomas Eugene Whiting, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, No Permit, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 22-048-797

A Canik TP9 SF Elite 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Anacostia Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Nicholas Fleming, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-048-803

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-048-806

Saturday, April 9, 2022

A Springfield Armory XD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-049-188

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of D Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-049-254

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun and a Grendel P-12 .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Eric L. Freeman, of Northeast, D.C., and 30-year-old Davon Maurice Fields, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-049-279

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Keon Beal, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-049-367

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 9th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Theft, Robbery, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-049-454

Sunday, April 10, 2022

A Rockland Island M1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Salvador Jesus Blanco, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-049-532

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Edward Marqueese Mosely, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Robbery, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-049-970

Monday, April 11, 2022

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Dubois Place, Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Kevin Morgan-Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, Leaving after Colliding, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-049-983

A Smith & Wesson M&P .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Eye Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Joseph Curtis Lewis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Contempt, Fugitive from Justice, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 22-050-167

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 7th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Traeyvonn Cherife Belk, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 22-050-275

A Smith & Wesson SD4VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Sterling Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-050-311

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Andrew Trayvon Hale, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 22-050-323

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4200 block of Edson Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-050-330

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 6th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Brandon Amaya, of Woodbridge, VA, 18-year-old Angel Morales, of Woodbridge, VA, and 19-year-old Fernando Puerto Godoy, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-050-363

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Darmarco Keyshawn Parker, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-050-370

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.