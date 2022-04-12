WEDC, DATCP Announce New Wisconsin Agricultural Export Advisory Council Members

Council will help increase demand for Wisconsin’s agricultural products

MADISON, APRIL 12, 2022 – Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski announced today the creation of the new Wisconsin Agricultural Export Advisory Council (WAXC). This council will help guide the initiatives created through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), a collaborative project between DATCP and WEDC to promote the export of Wisconsin’s agricultural and agribusiness products.

“Wisconsin’s agricultural exports are respected and in-demand around the world,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “With the resources Governor Evers has provided, the active support of DATCP and WEDC, and the expertise of the council members, we have the tools in place to help our agricultural producers expand their global presence.”

“DATCP recognizes the importance of ensuring that stakeholders and policymakers have a seat at the table as we work to increase the export of Wisconsin products,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “This council will not only help provide strategic review of the WIAE plan, but also promote WIAE activities, amplify stakeholder export initiatives, and provide a platform to encourage collaboration among the industry.”

The council includes international trade experts from WEDC and DATCP, state legislators, and agriculture organizations and agribusinesses representing crop, dairy, and meat products. The council will meet at least twice per year, and the first council meeting will take place at 9 a.m. on May 4, 2022 at the WEDC headquarters, 201 West Washington Avenue, Madison, WI 53703. These meetings are open to the public, and are expected to have virtual attendance options.

The council members and their initial terms are:

Ex Officio: Sen. Jeff Smith Sen. Joan Ballweg Rep. Dave Considine Rep. Tony Kurtz

At Large: Craig Briess, CEO, Briess Industries – 2022-2024 Kevin Krentz, President, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation – 2022-2025

Crop Industry Representatives: Brandon Bickham, Senior Export Director, Delong – 2022-2025 Brian Cummins, Director, Wisconsin Distillers Guild – 2022-2023 Jackie Fett, Executive Director, Ginseng Board of Wisconsin – 2022-2023 Larry Krueger, Owner, Krueger Lumber – 2022-2024 Charles Wachsmuth, Vice President, Chippewa Valley Bean – 2022-2023 Bob Wilson, Managing Member, The Cranberry Network – 2022-2025 Kevin Lipps, Vice President of International Sales, Seneca – 2022-2024

Dairy Industry Representatives: Chad Vincent, CEO, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin – 2022-2025 Ryan Wucherer, Director of Global Sales, MCT Dairies – 2022-2023 Jeff Schwager, CEO, Sartori – 2022-2024

Meat Industry Representatives: Amy Radunz, President-elect, Wisconsin Beef Council – 2022-2025 Keith Heikes, CEO, GENEX – 2022-2023 Bob Fitzgerald, Vice President of International Sales, Johnsonville – 2022-2024

Wisconsin agricultural exports reached an all-time high of $3.96 billion in 2021. Through the WIAE, DATCP is working collaboratively with WEDC to build on that momentum by promoting Wisconsin agricultural products in the international marketplace. For more information on the WIAE, sign up for email updates and visit the DATCP website.