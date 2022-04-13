Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,071 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Strengthens Election Integrity, Signs “Zuckerbucks” Bill into Law

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed House Bill 194, the “Zuckerbucks” bill, into law. House Bill 194, sponsored by Rep. Wes Allen (R – HD89), prohibits state and local election officials from accepting private donations to fund election-related expenses.

In the 2020 election, Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, reportedly directed some $350 million in donations, or “Zuckerbucks,” to more than 2,500 election officials throughout the country – with the vast majority of these dollars finding their way to battleground counties won by Joe Biden.

“In Alabama, we are committed to ensuring the integrity of our election process remains second to none,” said Governor Ivey. “Big tech’s efforts to undermine the integrity of our elections has no place in our country, and I’m proud to have signed legislation that ensures Alabama’s election process remains air-tight.”

Governor Ivey, through her action, has supported Alabama having free and safe elections.

###

You just read:

Governor Ivey Strengthens Election Integrity, Signs “Zuckerbucks” Bill into Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.