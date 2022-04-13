Governor Ivey Strengthens Election Integrity, Signs “Zuckerbucks” Bill into Law

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed House Bill 194, the “Zuckerbucks” bill, into law. House Bill 194, sponsored by Rep. Wes Allen (R – HD89), prohibits state and local election officials from accepting private donations to fund election-related expenses.

In the 2020 election, Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, reportedly directed some $350 million in donations, or “Zuckerbucks,” to more than 2,500 election officials throughout the country – with the vast majority of these dollars finding their way to battleground counties won by Joe Biden.

“In Alabama, we are committed to ensuring the integrity of our election process remains second to none,” said Governor Ivey. “Big tech’s efforts to undermine the integrity of our elections has no place in our country, and I’m proud to have signed legislation that ensures Alabama’s election process remains air-tight.”

Governor Ivey, through her action, has supported Alabama having free and safe elections.

