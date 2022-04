2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Breaking the Cycle

Author Shares Motivational Poems To Cope With Struggle

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Tyciana Naprecious Matthews will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled, Breaking the Cycle. It is a collection of poems about motivational messages. Any individual has a story and problems they need to overcome. It encourages you to stand up for yourself and not let struggles break you or stop you from getting where you want in your life. Do not let your past overcome you and hold you back and continue your true purpose in life.The author shares a few lines from the poem titled The Girl with the Heart of Gold:She surrounds herself with peace and positivity, she gives advice when needed and doesn’t overplay her hand. Now she knows it’s okay to just heal with words without involving her emotions because she admires her inner peace and wants to protect her pure heart and soul.Tyciana Naprecious Matthews is now in her early twenties. She was born and raised in Cleveland, Mississippi.Breaking the CycleWritten by: Tyciana Naprecious MatthewsKindle |Paperback |Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.