Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,080 in the last 365 days.

2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Breaking the Cycle

Author Shares Motivational Poems To Cope With Struggle

Now she knows it’s okay to just heal with words without involving her emotions because she admires her inner peace and wants to protect her pure heart and soul.”
— Excerpt from The Girl with the Heart of Gold
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Tyciana Naprecious Matthews will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled, Breaking the Cycle. It is a collection of poems about motivational messages. Any individual has a story and problems they need to overcome. It encourages you to stand up for yourself and not let struggles break you or stop you from getting where you want in your life. Do not let your past overcome you and hold you back and continue your true purpose in life.


The author shares a few lines from the poem titled The Girl with the Heart of Gold:

She surrounds herself with peace and positivity, she gives advice when needed and doesn’t overplay her hand. Now she knows it’s okay to just heal with words without involving her emotions because she admires her inner peace and wants to protect her pure heart and soul.

Tyciana Naprecious Matthews is now in her early twenties. She was born and raised in Cleveland, Mississippi.

Breaking the Cycle
Written by: Tyciana Naprecious Matthews
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Breaking the Cycle

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.