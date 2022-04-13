Submit Release
Boat Ramp Closure on Merrymeeting Lake in New Durham

Concord, NH – The public boat access area serving Merrymeeting Lake in New Durham, NH, will be closing for an afternoon to install gravel at the boat ramp. The effort is scheduled for Friday, April 15, from noon until 4:00 p.m., weather permitting. During the spreading of the gravel, the ramp and parking area will be closed. There will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve motorized boats, sailboats, canoes, kayaks, or other craft during this time period.

New Hampshire’s Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees and federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit www.wildlife.state.nh.us/maps/boatfish/index.html.

