Weight Limit Posting Placed on Route 915 (North Valley Road) Bridge in Fulton County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today is announcing a weight limit has been established on the Route 915 (North Valley Road) Bridge over Sideling Hill Creek in Wells Township, Fulton County. Signs marking the restriction were placed on Monday, April 11.

The bridge had previously not had a weight restriction. The new posting will limit the weight crossing it to 31 tons, except combinations of 40 tons. This bridge carries approximately 700 vehicles per day. This restriction only applies to vehicles that exceed the posted weight limit. Vehicles above the weight limit are required to use alternate routes. The signed truck detour will use Route 30, to Route 1007, to Route 26 and back to Route 915.

Creating the weight restriction will slow deterioration on the bridge and will preserve safety until repairs or a replacement can occur.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

