Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,078 in the last 365 days.

Driver License offices closed in Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson, Devils Lake and Jamestown

Driver License offices closed in Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson, Devils Lake and Jamestown

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Driver License offices in Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson, Devils Lake and Jamestown will be closed today, Wednesday, April 13 due to winter weather.

Visit the North Dakota Department of Transportation website to explore Driver License services that can be done online.

For more information about driver license and motor vehicle services, please visit dot.nd.gov.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Peske nipeske@nd.gov

You just read:

Driver License offices closed in Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson, Devils Lake and Jamestown

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.