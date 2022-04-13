Driver License offices closed in Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson, Devils Lake and Jamestown

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Driver License offices in Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson, Devils Lake and Jamestown will be closed today, Wednesday, April 13 due to winter weather.

Visit the North Dakota Department of Transportation website to explore Driver License services that can be done online.

For more information about driver license and motor vehicle services, please visit dot.nd.gov.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Peske nipeske@nd.gov