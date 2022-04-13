Motor Vehicle Offices closed in Bottineau County, Grafton, McKenzie County, and Minot

BISMARCK, N.D. - Motor vehicle offices in Bottineau County, Grafton, McKenzie County, and Minot will be closed on Wednesday, April 13 due to winter weather.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists there are many motor vehicle services that can be done online.

For more information about driver license and motor vehicle services, please visit dot.nd.gov.

